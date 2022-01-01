Menu

Marine BILLAUD

NANTES

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Communication
Design
Evénementiel
Graphisme
Illustration
ouverture d'esprit
scénographie

Entreprises

  • Decoevent - Scénographe / accessoiriste / peintre

    2011 - maintenant

  • Groupe Léa Nature - Stage graphisme

    Périgny 2009 - maintenant

  • Maison d'édition magazines Pulsomatic et Citamoslup - Stage graphisme

    2009 - maintenant

  • Élbé & Co - Stage Illustration

    2009 - maintenant Habillage des ballons pour les marques Kube et Sérigrafball

  • Soöruz - Stage graphisme

    2007 - 2007

  • Martin Thellier Communication - Stage graphisme

    2007 - 2007

  • La Rochelle Madame magazine - Stagiaire graphisme et illustration

    2007 - 2008 Une affiche pour la Régalade de l'Ile de Ré.
    Divers supports de communication pour une société informatique.
    Illustration pour la chronique du magazine La Rochelle Madame.
    Mise en page du magazine.

  • Leroy Merlin - Stage Décoratrice Étalagiste

    Lezennes 2004 - 2004

Formations

  • Ecole De Design De Nantes Atlantique (Nantes)

    Nantes 2010 - 2012 BTS Design de Communication Espace et Volume

  • Lycée St-Joseph La Joliverie (St Sébastien Nantes)

    St Sébastien Nantes 2008 - 2010 Communication Graphique

    Bac pro Artisanat et Mêtiers d'Arts option Communication Graphique

  • Lycée Sainte Ursule

    Lucon 2006 - 2008 cap Dessinateur d'Exécution en Communication Graphique

  • Lycée Saint Joseph

    Bressuire 2005 - 2006 2nd STI Arts Appliqués option création design et culture design

