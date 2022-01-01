Marine DE VILLEMANDY

MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR // DIGITAL MARKETING EXPERT - Beauty
Consultant in Digital Marketing for beauty brands, since 2006 / Founder of E-Beauty
- Substantial skills in Digital communications (Corporate/social media Brand content -editorial and video- influencers’ partnerships, SEO, display)& E-marketing (CRM, lead acquisition, e-mailing)
- Ability to build innovative online models to push brand visibility & customer engagement
- Proven experience in Digital Project Management, clear understanding of workflow
13 years of Marketing management experience, gained in the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Proven performance in Brand building, operational Marketing strategy & Product Marketing
- Consumer-centric marketing thinker, strong skills in media campaigns & media planning
- Strong operational experience, managing with multi-disciplinary teams ranging from Marketing
& Sales, Trade Marketing, PR, Finance, R&D, Supply-chain, Country managers, etc.
Strategic thinker profile, comfortable with multi-tasking, multi-brand, fast moving environment
Contact :
E-mail: mdv@e-beauty.fr
11 Fernhurst road, LONDON SW6 7JN, United Kingdom
Mob : +44 777 111 5303
Mes compétences :
Beauté
Cosmétiques
Développement
Développement produits
Digital
Hygiène
Marketing
Marketing digital
Marketing opérationnel
Marketing relationnel
Microsoft CRM
Pharmacie
Production
Relationnel
Sites web
Stratégie
Stratégie web
Web
Web marketing
Production de contenus
Développement produit
Community management
Webmarketing
Communication
Cosmétique
Création de site web