Marine DE VILLEMANDY

LONDON

MARKETING & COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR // DIGITAL MARKETING EXPERT - Beauty

Consultant in Digital Marketing for beauty brands, since 2006 / Founder of E-Beauty
- Substantial skills in Digital communications (Corporate/social media Brand content -editorial and video- influencers’ partnerships, SEO, display)& E-marketing (CRM, lead acquisition, e-mailing)
- Ability to build innovative online models to push brand visibility & customer engagement
- Proven experience in Digital Project Management, clear understanding of workflow

13 years of Marketing management experience, gained in the Pharmaceutical Industry
- Proven performance in Brand building, operational Marketing strategy & Product Marketing
- Consumer-centric marketing thinker, strong skills in media campaigns & media planning
- Strong operational experience, managing with multi-disciplinary teams ranging from Marketing
& Sales, Trade Marketing, PR, Finance, R&D, Supply-chain, Country managers, etc.

Strategic thinker profile, comfortable with multi-tasking, multi-brand, fast moving environment


E-mail: mdv@e-beauty.fr
11 Fernhurst road, LONDON SW6 7JN, United Kingdom
Mob : +44 777 111 5303

Mes compétences :
Beauté
Cosmétiques
Développement
Développement produits
Digital
Hygiène
Marketing
Marketing digital
Marketing opérationnel
Marketing relationnel
Microsoft CRM
Pharmacie
Production
Relationnel
Sites web
Stratégie
Stratégie web
Web
Web marketing
Production de contenus
Développement produit
Community management
Webmarketing
Communication
Cosmétique
Création de site web

  • E-BEAUTY - Fondatrice et Gérante

    2006 - maintenant Conseil en marketing digital beauté/luxe

  • E-BEAUTY - Consultante en stratégie MKG digital

    2006 - maintenant E-BEAUTY CONSULTING (Founder) - PARIS/LONDON

    CLIENTS: NUXE, BIO-BEAUTE, KLORANE, AVENE, ELANCYL, THALGO, BIONIKE, LINVOSGES, TECHSELL, L’ARGUS DES MONTRES


    E-BEAUTY recommends digital & social media strategies, produces Brand Content and delivers efficient digital solutions/media, mainly for Beauty brands

    1/ DIGITAL & SOCIAL MEDIA STRATEGY
    Manages delivery of Annual digital activities & tools to support its clients sales, events and marketing campaigns :
    - Develops CRM strategies that integrate appropriate digital and outbound media including email, social, website, etc.
    - Builds acquisition (co-registration, affiliates), cross-sell, retention and loyalty programs that provide maximum ROI
    - Optimizes all digital channels (SEM, Affiliates, Social, Display, Online PR, CRM)
    - Delivers websites, event sites, social sites, blogs, social pages.

    2/ BRAND CONTENT
    - Recommends and produces video content (tutorials, Expert interviews, etc.)
    - Recommends and produces social content (facebook, twitter, Instagram)
    - Recommends and produces corporate content (email, websites, blogs, etc.)

  • PIERRE FABRE - KLORANE - MARKETING DIRECTOR, INTERNATIONAL MKG MANAGER

    2000 - 2004 PIERRE FABRE DERMO-COSMETICS
    7 cosmetics brands (Avène, Ducray, Klorane…) Turnover 2016: 1280 M€ (57% PF)

    MARKETING DIRECTOR – KLORANE FRANCE (Turnover 2016: 115 M€)
    Recommended a profitable growth strategy for France (3 year plan)
    - Improved mass audience advertising, media planning, Trade marketing : better visibility
    - New brand promotional plan, with extensive monitoring of profitability
    - Improved sales forecast quality (anticipation of sold-out) : better invoicing
    Achieved +3% vs budget (2004) and gained 1.5 points of profit margin

    INTERNATIONAL MARKETING MANAGER - KLORANE BEBE, POLYSIANES
    - BABY CARE: launched 3 products which became best-sellers, renewed 9 products, defined and executed an aggressive promotional strategy both in France and abroad, to improve visibility and attractiveness in store
    Achieved +24% of growth in 2002, +16% in 2003 – Gained market share
    - SUNCARE: re-launched the line (new products, renovations + re-packaging)
    Achieved +12% of growth in 2003

  • EXPANSCIENCE - MUSTELA - INTERNATIONAL MARKETING MANAGER

    1998 - 2000 Drugs, Over-the-counter drugs and Dermo-Cosmetics (Turnover 2013: 260 M EUR )

    INTERNATIONAL MARKETING MANAGER - MUSTELA (Turnover 2013: 137 M EUR )
    Managed 50 products portfolio - Baby care
    * Worked closely with Cost Accounting to define an aggressive growth strategy (+10% of consolidated turnover + higher profit margin
    * Developed and launched Paediatric Line (3 ref), built effective working relationships with all leading paediatricians (prescription strategy)
    * Improved MUSTELA Packaging, Trade-Marketing, and Press advertising

  • MAYOLY-SPINDLER LABORATORIES - SENIOR PRODUCT MANAGER -TOPICREM

    1995 - 1998 Drugs, Over-the-counter drugs and TOPICREM Dermo-Cosmetics - 160 million EUR

    SENIOR PRODUCT MANAGER -TOPICREM (TURNOVER 2013: 40 M EUR )
    Managed 25 products portfolio - Skincare, Hair care
    * Defined Prescription strategy, developed tools for dermatologists and paediatricians - Achieved a very good rise in prescription rate
    * Defined and executed PR & Media brand strategy to reach higher mass audience visibility and fame (TV + Press advertising campaigns, PR)
    * Developed and launched new products which became best-sellers
    Topicrem turnover was multiplied by 2 in 2 years, brand became profitable

  • NESTLE HEALTHCARE NUTRITION - JUNIOR PRODUCT MANAGER

    1993 - 1995 Medical nutritional solutions (Oral, Enteral and Parenteral products for Ageing Medical Care, Critical Care Surgery, and Pediatric Medical Care in HOSPITALS) - 2,500 people

    JUNIOR PRODUCT MANAGER - ORAL & ENTERAL (Turnover 2013: 50 M EUR )
    Managed 35 products portfolio (50 M EUR ) Oral and enteral nutrition
    * Defined, developed and executed efficient BtoB communications tools
    * Developed and launched innovative, new oral products, in collaboration with R&D, Regulatory, Sales, and Medical teams
    Achieved 15% of growth end of 94 (Oral Nutrition turnover)

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce I.S.G

    Paris 1989 - 1992 CYCLE MULTINATIONAL

    Anciens de l'ISG, n'hésitez pas à me contacter pour des infos, connections, ou autres coups de pouce, je crois beaucoup à la force du réseau.

  • Lycée Sainte Marie

    Neuilly Sur Seine 1987 - 1987 Baccalaureate Degree

