Marine DRAPIER
Marine DRAPIER
LOREUX
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Leroy Somer, France
- Assistante export
2015 - maintenant
Estética STANZI, Mexique
- Stage prospection
2014 - 2014
Go Sport
- Vendeuse
Sassenage
2013 - 2013
Orchestra
- Vendeuse
Castelnau-le-Lez
2013 - 2013
Le Cercle des Âges
- Aide à domicile
2012 - 2012
Formations
Université D'Orléans - UFR LLSHS (Orleans)
Orleans
2015 - maintenant
L3 LEA Anglais Espagnol
Lycée Jean Zay
Orleans
2013 - 2015
BTS Commerce International
Réseau
Benoit BURGER
Cédric SEIGNEURIN
Emmanuelle BIDAULT
Ferreira JULIANA
Mathilde FOUGERON
Morgane GUILLAUME
Simon CAUCHY
Thierry HAUDEBOURG
Thierry PICHON
Vincent RUMEU
