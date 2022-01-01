Menu

Marine DRAPIER

LOREUX

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Leroy Somer, France - Assistante export

    2015 - maintenant

  • Estética STANZI, Mexique - Stage prospection

    2014 - 2014

  • Go Sport - Vendeuse

    Sassenage 2013 - 2013

  • Orchestra - Vendeuse

    Castelnau-le-Lez 2013 - 2013

  • Le Cercle des Âges - Aide à domicile

    2012 - 2012

Formations

  • Université D'Orléans - UFR LLSHS (Orleans)

    Orleans 2015 - maintenant L3 LEA Anglais Espagnol

  • Lycée Jean Zay

    Orleans 2013 - 2015 BTS Commerce International

