Marine LE BRETON

NANTES

En résumé

Je possède des compétences en communication interne et externe, coordination de projets, organisation d'événements, encadrement d'équipe (animation), community management, marketing, référencement, web (CMS : SharePoint, WordPress, Joomla!, PrestaShop), infographie (InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop).

Mes compétences :
WordPress
HTML
Benchmarking
Adobe Creative Suite
Management
SEM
Prestashop
Joomla
Pack Office
EBP
Référencement
Microsoft Office SharePoint
Marketing
SEO

Entreprises

  • Mairie de Domloup - Chargée de la vie sociale, associative et de la communication

    2017 - maintenant

  • Carsat Bretagne - Agent administratif service communication

    2016 - 2017 - Organisation d'un stand au salon CFIA 2017 (35, Rennes) (20 000 visiteurs)
    - Rédaction, création de supports de communication, infographie

  • Xeipa - Stagiaire Chef de projet et infographiste

    2016 - 2016 - Conception, conduite de projet
    - Création de supports de communication, infographie

  • BforpuB - Stagiaire Chargée de communication

    2015 - 2015 - Constitution de bases de données
    - Création de supports de communication (affiche, faire part de naissance, etc.)

  • Société Départementale d'Agriculture du Morbihan - Stagiaire Assistante Communication

    2015 - 2015 Organisation du salon "Ohhh la vache !" (Pontivy, 56) (25 000 visiteurs) :
    - Refonte du dossier de partenariat (forme et fond)
    - Création d'une BDD prospects et sponsors
    - Phoning

    Réflexion sur la nouvelle communication : logo, affiche, dossier de partenariat, site internet, publications sur la page Facebook "Ohhh la vache"

  • VisiOOptiK - Stagiaire Assistante marketing

    2014 - 2014 - Apprentissage de la communication web :
    * Référencement naturel (SEO)
    * Référencement payant (SEM, Google Adwords)
    * Google Analytics
    - Benchmarking
    - Apprentissage des bases du langage HTML ;
    - Rédactions d'articles (blog interne & WordPress) ;
    - Animation de la page Facebook ;
    - Participation à la création du nouveau site

  • Kangour'HOP - Stagiaire Chargée de communication

    Longvic 2012 - 2013 - Refonte de la charte graphique et du site internet
    - Création de newsletter
    - Animation du blog WordPress
    - Création de T-shirts destinés à la prospection

  • Servi-Linge - Stagiaire Commerciale

    2011 - 2012 - Développer une clientèle BtoB
    - Prospection téléphonique et terrain
    - Relance et gestion des rdv
    - Création de publipostages

  • Servi-Linge - Stagiaire Commerciale

    2010 - 2011 - Développer une clientèle BtoB
    - Prospection téléphonique et terrain
    - Relance et gestion des rdv
    - Création de publipostages

  • Le Télégramme - Stagiaire Commerciale

    Morlaix 2010 - 2010 (2 semaines)

    - Apprentissage des techniques de vente
    - Développement de la clientèle (BtoC)
    - Vente d'abonnement par la prospection terrain et téléphonique

Formations

  • Université Rennes 2 Haute Bretagne

    Rennes 2016 - 2017 Master 2 communication organisationnelle

  • Université Rennes 2 Haute Bretagne

    Rennes 2015 - 2016 Master 1 Information-Communication

    Langue : espagnol

  • Université Rennes 2 Haute Bretagne

    Rennes 2014 - 2015 Licence Professionnelle Relations client Activité et techniques de communication

    Spécialité : Assistante stratégique des relations clients des entreprises de communication et d'information

    - Sociologie des médias et de la communication
    - Histoire des médias
    - Stratégie des relations clients
    - Problématique de l'approche client
    - Droit de la relation client
    - Communication publicitaire
    - Langage et communication
    - Méthodologie informatique

    Langue : Anglais

  • Université Rennes 2 Haute Bretagne

    Rennes 2013 - 2014 Licence 2 Information-Communication

    Champ professionnel : administration des organisations
    Parcours : management des entreprises : principes de gestion des organisations, compréhension des systèmes, comptabilité et droit du travail.

    Langue : espagnol

  • ISTER (Institut Européen D'Etudes Supérieures)

    Rennes 2012 - 2013 DEES Communication

    - Atelier PAO

    Langues : anglais

  • Lycée Benjamin Franklin

    Auray 2010 - 2012 BTS Négociation Relation Client

    Langues : anglais et espagnol

  • Lycée Charles De Gaulle

    Vannes 2009 - 2010 Baccalauréat Sciences et Technologies de la Gestion

    Spécialité mercatique, option : Arts plastiques

    Langues : anglais et espagnol

