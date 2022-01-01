Marine LE BRETON

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Nantes
Je possède des compétences en communication interne et externe, coordination de projets, organisation d'événements, encadrement d'équipe (animation), community management, marketing, référencement, web (CMS : SharePoint, WordPress, Joomla!, PrestaShop), infographie (InDesign, Illustrator, Photoshop).
Mes compétences :
WordPress
HTML
Benchmarking
Adobe Creative Suite
Management
SEM
Prestashop
Joomla
Pack Office
EBP
Référencement
Microsoft Office SharePoint
Marketing
SEO