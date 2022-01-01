Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Marine MARTEL
Ajouter
Marine MARTEL
CARAMAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
droit de la famille
Droit
Entreprises
SCP GIRAL et DURAFOURG
- Notaire
2016 - maintenant
SCP GIRAL et DURAFOURG
- Notaire assistant
2014 - 2016
Office Notarial de Vitry-sur-Seine
- Notaire assistant
2012 - 2014
Office Notarial de Maître GENEAU de LAMARLIERE
- Notaire stagiaire/clerc de Notaire
2011 - 2011
SELARL Valérie BASTIDE
- Notaire-stagiaire
2010 - 2010
Office Notarial de COURBEVOIE
- Notaire-Stagiaire/Clerc de notaire
2008 - 2010
Rédaction d'actes, réception de la clientèle pour les ouvertures de succession, suivi des dossiers...
Formations
Centre De Formation Professionnelle Notariale De Paris (Neully-Sur-Seine)
Neully-Sur-Seine
2008 - 2010
Droit Notarial
Université Paris paris X nanterre
Nanterre
2007 - 2008
Droit Notarial
Université Brest Bretagne Occidentale
Brest
2003 - 2006
Droit
j'ai également été tutrice pour les 1ère et 2ème années durant mon Master 1 (ancienne Maîtrise)
Réseau
Arnaud PAUMIER
Aude PERON
Christian CHANDON
Drach FRÉDÉRIC
Gilles PAGLIAROLI
Grégoire MASURE
Patrick BAUDU
Valérie DE COURCY
Yaël GOASDOUE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z