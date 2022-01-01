Menu

Marine MARTEL

CARAMAN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
droit de la famille
Droit

Entreprises

  • SCP GIRAL et DURAFOURG - Notaire

    2016 - maintenant

  • SCP GIRAL et DURAFOURG - Notaire assistant

    2014 - 2016

  • Office Notarial de Vitry-sur-Seine - Notaire assistant

    2012 - 2014

  • Office Notarial de Maître GENEAU de LAMARLIERE - Notaire stagiaire/clerc de Notaire

    2011 - 2011

  • SELARL Valérie BASTIDE - Notaire-stagiaire

    2010 - 2010

  • Office Notarial de COURBEVOIE - Notaire-Stagiaire/Clerc de notaire

    2008 - 2010 Rédaction d'actes, réception de la clientèle pour les ouvertures de succession, suivi des dossiers...

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :