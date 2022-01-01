Retail
Marine NAVARRO
Marine NAVARRO
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SNCF Infrarail
- Assistante Communication
2012 - maintenant
NRJ GROUP
- Stagiaire
Paris
2012 - 2012
INTERMARCHE
- Employée de service
Vert-le-Grand
2008 - 2012
Formations
ECEMA LYON, Ecole Supérieure Européenne De Management Par Alternance
Lyon
2012 - maintenant
PSM3 DD
Université Jean Moulin Lyon 3 (Paris)
Paris
2009 - 2012
Lycée Claude Lebois
St Chamond
2005 - 2009
Scientifique option Physique Chimie
Réseau
Adel BOUZEKRI
Anthony DALBIN
Denis BOUILLET
Jean Christophe GROSSHANS
Paul RACHEL
