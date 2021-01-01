Retail
Marion DONES
Chantelle
Responsable communication
94230 - CACHAN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Chantelle
- Responsable communication
Communication | 94230 - CACHAN
2019 - 2021
Chantelle (Cachan)
- Responsable Images et Contenus - Darjeeling
Cachan
2016 - 2019
On se dit tu
- Directrice de projet
PARIS
2013 - 2015
Dagobert
- Chef de projet Digital senior
Paris
2011 - 2013
Agence One
- Chef de groupe
2010 - 2011
Agence One
- Chef de projet CRM & Digital
2007 - 2010
Formations
ISCOM
Paris
2005 - 2007
IUT Information-Communication
Caen
2004 - 2005
Adeline ALART
Cécile BERTIN
Claude CAMIER
Clotilde MEYER-BISCH
Muriel ALCÉTÉGARAY
Nora BECHACHERIA
Raphaëlo FIORENTINO
Thomas VANACORE