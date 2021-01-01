Marketa SAINT AROMAN

Head of Corporate Medical Direction - Pharma, Dermocosmetics, Personal Care
Head of Corporate Patient Centricity
Global Medical Director in Dermatolological Laboratoires A-DERMA, Pierre Fabre Groupe
Member of American Academy of Dermatology
Member of European Academy of DermatoVenerology
Member of International Society of Pediatric Dermatology
Experience in Pharmaceutical Industry: in prescription drugs, medical devices, cosmetics
Skills in Clinical Development, Marketing, Management and Sales
10 year's experience in Dermatology
Management training "From MANAGER to LEADER"
Management training "From MANAGER to AGILE LEADER"
Management training "MANAGER and ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE"
Management training "ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE FOR MANAGERS and THEIR TEAMS"
Mes compétences :
Medico-Marketing
Marketing
Sales
Recherche médicale clinique