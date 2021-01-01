Menu

Marketa SAINT AROMAN

Castres

En résumé

Head of Corporate Medical Direction - Pharma, Dermocosmetics, Personal Care
Head of Corporate Patient Centricity
Global Medical Director in Dermatolological Laboratoires A-DERMA, Pierre Fabre Groupe
Member of American Academy of Dermatology
Member of European Academy of DermatoVenerology
Member of International Society of Pediatric Dermatology
Experience in Pharmaceutical Industry: in prescription drugs, medical devices, cosmetics
Skills in Clinical Development, Marketing, Management and Sales
10 year's experience in Dermatology
Management training "From MANAGER to LEADER"
Management training "From MANAGER to AGILE LEADER"
Management training "MANAGER and ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE"
Management training "ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE FOR MANAGERS and THEIR TEAMS"

Mes compétences :
Medico-Marketing
Marketing
Sales
Recherche médicale clinique

Entreprises

  • Pierre Fabre - Head of Corporate Medical Direction (out of oncology), Head of Corporate Patient Centricity

    Castres 2020 - maintenant Management & Strategy Medical Direction - Pharma, Dermocosmetics, Personal Care
    Management & Strategy Patient Centricity in Pierre Fabre Group

  • Laboratoires Pierre Fabre - Directrice Médicale Monde Laboratoires A-DERMA

    Castres 2013 - maintenant Global Medical Director - A-DERMA Dermatological Laboratories – PIERRE FABRE
    Membership in American Academy of Dermatology (AAD)
    Membership in European Academy of Dermatology and Venerology (EADV)
    Membership in International Society of Pediatric Dermatology (ISPD)
    Management of the Worldwide Board of Key Opinion Leaders, Animation of regular meetings Management of Worldwide Medico-Marketing activities of A-DERMA, Training of Sales Teams Management of Worldwide Scientific Events of A-DERMA, Speaker in Scientific Events 
    Management of Clinical Trials in worldwide level (phase III and phase IV) 
    Academic Publications in Dermatology
    Management training "From MANAGER to LEADER"
    Management training "From MANAGER to AGILE LEADER"
    Management training "MANAGER and ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE"
    Management training "ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE for MANAGERS and THEIR TEAMS"

  • Pierre Fabre - Responsable Développement Clinique Monde

    Castres 2008 - 2013 Worldwide Clinical Project Manager (Corporate Clinical Development) - PIERRE FABRE 
    Experience in medical prescription drugs, medical device, OTC, nutraceutics and cosmetics 
    Co-ordinating and management of the activities of multinational studies and project teams in a manner to ensure all timeframes and targets (in adherence with SOPs, ICH, GCP) 
    Meetings and negotiation with CRO’s to keep costs under control 
    Design of clinical trials, protocol writing, clinical study management, publication of clinical studies 
    Clinical expertise in regulatory CTD dossiers for drugs applying for market authorization

  • Pierre Fabre - Responsable Medico-Marketing Monde

    Castres 2006 - 2008

  • Pierre Fabre - Chef Produit Monde

    Castres 2003 - 2006

  • Pierre Fabre - Responsable Médical France

    Castres 2001 - 2003

  • Laboratoires Servier - Sales Force Team

    1997 - 1999

  • 2nd Medical Faculty, Prague - Hospital training - Institute of Clinical and Experimental Medicine

    1996 - 1997

Formations

