Marketa SAINT AROMAN

Head of Corporate Medical Direction - Pharma, Dermocosmetics, Personal Care

Head of Corporate Patient Centricity

Global Medical Director in Dermatolological Laboratoires A-DERMA, Pierre Fabre Groupe

Member of American Academy of Dermatology

Member of European Academy of DermatoVenerology

Member of International Society of Pediatric Dermatology

Experience in Pharmaceutical Industry: in prescription drugs, medical devices, cosmetics

Skills in Clinical Development, Marketing, Management and Sales

10 year's experience in Dermatology

Management training "From MANAGER to LEADER"

Management training "From MANAGER to AGILE LEADER"

Management training "MANAGER and ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE"

Management training "ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE FOR MANAGERS and THEIR TEAMS"



Mes compétences :

Medico-Marketing

Marketing

Sales

Recherche médicale clinique