Mathilde PILLOT

5+ years experience in Senior functional, C-suite and Board roles in clinical-stage biotech and med-tech companies



- Pan-European medical/commercial team builds ahead of product launch in commercial-stage drug development companies



Track record in end-to-end project delivery and business development.



Implementation and Leadership of Excellence Recruitment Centre: recruitment process, preferred supplier list set up and audit, diversity and value-based review with HR/Benefits



Insulet - Leadership of recruitment expansion across EMEA/APAC: Medical Affairs, Regulatory Affairs, Quality Assurance, Sales and Marketing, Patient Access, Manufacturing, Health Economics, Market Access, Pricing & Reimbursement, Real World Evidence, IT



Achilles - Leadership of Clinical Operations recruitment EMEA and US implementation and expansion: Clinical Development, Supply Chain



Specialist expertise in senior permanent/interim appointments across Clinical Development, Medical Affairs, Commercial.