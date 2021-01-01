Menu

Mathilde PILLOT

  • Talent Acquisition Business Partner, International (US and EMEA)
  • Achilles Therapeutics Ltd
London

En résumé

5+ years experience in Senior functional, C-suite and Board roles in clinical-stage biotech and med-tech companies

- Pan-European medical/commercial team builds ahead of product launch in commercial-stage drug development companies

Track record in end-to-end project delivery and business development.

Implementation and Leadership of Excellence Recruitment Centre: recruitment process, preferred supplier list set up and audit, diversity and value-based review with HR/Benefits

Insulet - Leadership of recruitment expansion across EMEA/APAC: Medical Affairs, Regulatory Affairs, Quality Assurance, Sales and Marketing, Patient Access, Manufacturing, Health Economics, Market Access, Pricing & Reimbursement, Real World Evidence, IT

Achilles - Leadership of Clinical Operations recruitment EMEA and US implementation and expansion: Clinical Development, Supply Chain

Specialist expertise in senior permanent/interim appointments across Clinical Development, Medical Affairs, Commercial.

Entreprises

  • Achilles Therapeutics Ltd - Talent Acquisition Business Partner, International (US and EMEA)

    Ressources humaines | London 2020 - maintenant Leadership of Executive search across US and EMEA for the Clinical Operations division

    - Executive to senior appointments interim/perm

    - Leading recruitment assessment implementation

    - Support successful IPO implementation and leading US Clin Ops expansion

  • Insulet International Ltd - Talent Acquisition Manager, EMEA

    Ressources humaines | London 2018 - 2020 Setting up recruitment excellence centre for Insulet's EMEA expansion ( +110 hires interim/perm)

    Leadership of Executive search across EMEA: Market Access, HEOR, Patient Access, Sales & Marketing, Medical, Regulatory Affairs and Quality, IT, HR

    Implementation recruitment processes: Interview assessment, stakeholder review/audit, coaching US TA team

  • Skills Alliance Pharma Ltd - Head of European Executive Search

    Autre | London and Zurich 2015 - 2018 Leadership of the European Executive division: Medical Affairs, Medical Communication, Sales and Marketing, Regulatory Affairs, Quality, Patient Access
    Single / multi-hire assignments spanning:

    - Senior functional, C-suite and Board roles in clinical-stage biotech and med-tech companies

    - Pan-European medical/commercial team builds ahead of product launch in commercial-stage drug development companies

Formations

  • Saint Petersburg State University Of Economics And Finance

    St Petersburg 2013 - 2014 Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Finance and Tourism

    Medical tourism - a new way to improve the Russian healthcare system?
    Comparative study between the French and the Russian healthcare system.
    Healthcare law investigation
    (First Class Honours)

  • Bangkok University International College BUIC (Bangkok)

    Bangkok 2011 - 2011 Bachelor of Commerce - Management
    Activités et associations : Assistante Coordinatrice Internationale Club de danse thaïe et muay thaï

  • Groupe ESC Troyes

    Troyes 2009 - 2014 Bachelor and MBA - International Tourism and Finance

    Mémoire de recherches: La France est-elle une nouvelle destination du tourisme médical? Le tourisme médical entre éthique et opportunités touristiques.
    Enquête envers le personnel soignant et administratif de santé français et étranger basé en CHU, CH et clinique privée.


