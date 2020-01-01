Menu

Martial HAUTEREAU

  • PMS engineer
  • Q-Park France
Issy-les-Moulineaux

En résumé

Ingénieur Système et Réseau

Mes compétences :
Mcp
Microsoft Windows Server
Réseau
Linux
OS X
Cisco Switches
Microsoft SQL Server
NetWare
VPN
Routeur Zyxel USG
Virtualisation
Hyper-V
VMware
NAS SAN FREENAS iSCSI
Clustering MS 2012
Novell Netware
Microsoft Windows
Zyxel
Symantec Ghost
Secure Socket Layer
SQL
SNMP
SCSI
Osx
Microsoft Windows XP
Microsoft Windows NT > Microsoft Windows NT 4.x
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Exchange 2003
Linux Debian
GroupWise
Citrix Winframe
Cisco Switches/Routers
CAR PARK
Linux Redhat
AMIGA

Entreprises

  • Q-Park France - PMS engineer

    Informatique | Issy-les-Moulineaux (92130) 2020 - maintenant Parking Management System
    Project Manager
    Technical support

  SKIDATA - Responsable Informatique

    2007 - maintenant PROFESSIONNELLES - Administration système et réseau
    - Veille technologique ;
    - Conseil technique avant-vente, architecture réseau ;
    - Réalisation des masters de duplication, maquettage ;
    - Support technique Niveau 2 pour l'activité contrôle d'accès (env. 450
    serveurs en France) (en relation avec le Niv. 3 en Autriche)

  SKIDATA FRANCE - Network admin

    2007 - maintenant

  DESIGNA - Responsable Système et Réseau

    1993 - 2006 Administration système et réseau
    - Réalisation des masters de duplication ;
    - Support technique Niveau 2 pour l'activité contrôle d'accès
    (en relation avec le Niv. 3 en Allemagne)

  DESIGNA FRANCE - Network Admin, Technical support

    1993 - 2006

Formations

Réseau