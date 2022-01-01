Menu

Martin COUDURIER

Paris

En résumé

INTERNATIONAL MARKETING & SALES / BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
- Key account Manager and Sales Representative
- Knowledgeable in negotiation techniques
- Experience in creating, analyzing and benchmarking Marketing tools
- Project cargo specialist
- Succesfully established and facilitated the growth of a new business unit within a multinational company

FIELDS OF EXPERTISE
- Shipping & Transportation industry
- Tire industry
- Retail industry
- Advertising Agencies

BILINGUAL (French and English)
- Lived, studied, worked in the USA & France


COMPUTER SKILLS
- Microsoft Office
- I Web
- Sharepoint

Mes compétences :
Business
Business development
Commercial
Commercial international
Export
International
Marketing
Négociation
Négociation Commercial
Transport

Entreprises

  • Mediterranean Shipping Company - Traffic Line Manager, Europe, Africa, Middle East, India, Oceania and Project cargo

    Paris 2014 - maintenant

  • Mediterranean Shipping Company (Houston, Texas) - Project Cargo Manager

    2011 - maintenant Project cargo is a large shipment of goods connected to the same project and often carried on different moments and from various places to one specific destination. This cargo usually cannot be shipped in a conventional way, either because of its shape, size and weight.

    Responsible for finding, developing and managing shipping projects mostly oil and gas related originating from the USA and going all over the world in order to develop the position of Mediterranean Shipping Company in the Project Cargo Sector.

  • Mediterranean Shipping Company (Houston, Texas) - Key Account Representative - Traffic South America

    2010 - 2011 Responsible for major accounts shipping from the USA to all the Latin America destinations ( West Coast South America, East Coast South America, Caribbean, Central America and Bahamas)

  • Reckitt Benckiser (Paris, France) - Sales representative

    2009 - 2009 Sales representative in Paris

    In charge of 85 retail stores; Monoprix, Carrefour Market, Intermarché et Atac

    Main goals:

    - Daily visits
    - Develop strong customer relationship management
    - increase Numerical distribution
    - Increase sales volume
    - Develop Marketing actions and animations

    Results:

    - Increased the numerical distribution by a minimum of 10 % in all retail stores
    - Increased by 15 % the sales volume compared to 2008

  • Magic Garden Agency (Paris, France) - Assistant Creative Director

    2008 - 2008 Assistant Communication Manager

    Manager of the Blog of the Agency

    Manager of events

    - In charge of creating, developing and supervising the summer 2008 Atos Origin road show recruiting campaign.

  • Michelin North America (Greenville, South Carolina) - Assistant Marketing Manager

    2007 - 2007 Assistant Marketing director for the truck tire Division of Michelin North America.

    In charge of visiting dealers in the United States to improve the marketing tools Michelin was providing them at that time

    Visited a total of 30 tire dealers in, Ohio, Indiana, Colorado, California, Arizona, North Carolina, South Carolina and Kentucky.

Formations

  • Université Clermont 1 Auvergne IUP

    Clermont Ferrand maintenant

  • University Of Florida (Gainesville, Florida)

    Gainesville, Florida 2009 - 2009 Business Strategy

    Fall semester

  • Grenoble Graduate School Of Business

    Grenoble 2008 - 2011 Master in Management

    Business - Master in Business Management
    Ranked 9th best in the world by the Financial Times in 2011
    http://rankings.ft.com/businessschoolrankings/masters-in-management-2011

  • Université D'Auvergne

    Clermont Ferrand 2004 - 2008 Master 1 Economy

    Marketing - Master in Economy, specialized in small and medium size companies

Réseau