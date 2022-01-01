Martin COUDURIER

INTERNATIONAL MARKETING & SALES / BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

- Key account Manager and Sales Representative

- Knowledgeable in negotiation techniques

- Experience in creating, analyzing and benchmarking Marketing tools

- Project cargo specialist

- Succesfully established and facilitated the growth of a new business unit within a multinational company



FIELDS OF EXPERTISE

- Shipping & Transportation industry

- Tire industry

- Retail industry

- Advertising Agencies



BILINGUAL (French and English)

- Lived, studied, worked in the USA & France





COMPUTER SKILLS

- Microsoft Office

- I Web

- Sharepoint



Mes compétences :

Business

Business development

Commercial

Commercial international

Export

International

Marketing

Négociation

Négociation Commercial

Transport