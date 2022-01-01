Martin COUDURIER

INTERNATIONAL MARKETING & SALES / BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
- Key account Manager and Sales Representative
- Knowledgeable in negotiation techniques
- Experience in creating, analyzing and benchmarking Marketing tools
- Project cargo specialist
- Succesfully established and facilitated the growth of a new business unit within a multinational company
FIELDS OF EXPERTISE
- Shipping & Transportation industry
- Tire industry
- Retail industry
- Advertising Agencies
BILINGUAL (French and English)
- Lived, studied, worked in the USA & France
COMPUTER SKILLS
- Microsoft Office
- I Web
- Sharepoint
Mes compétences :
Business
Business development
Commercial
Commercial international
Export
International
Marketing
Négociation
Négociation Commercial
Transport