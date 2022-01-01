Martin DRABS

Co-Founder of N1GHT.com
NIGHT.com is the one stop shop for all nightlife related interplay between you, the best events to experience and events promoters.
I have worked for several years in the events industry : early as an technical manager / event manager.In parallel for the past 5 years, I have been passionate about Global Digital Communication and all the revolutions arising.
This allows me to have a 360 degree approach. How to define myself in two words?
#UserCentric
Feel free to contact me.
martin@n1ght.com
+32 (0) 472 83 75 60
-- Twit : @MartinDrabs
Mes compétences :
Community management
Audiovisuel
Event management
Stratégie de communication
Webmarketing