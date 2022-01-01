Menu

Martin DRABS

BRUXELLES

En résumé

Co-Founder of N1GHT.com

NIGHT.com is the one stop shop for all nightlife related interplay between you, the best events to experience and events promoters.

I have worked for several years in the events industry : early as an technical manager / event manager.In parallel for the past 5 years, I have been passionate about Global Digital Communication and all the revolutions arising.

This allows me to have a 360 degree approach. How to define myself in two words?
#UserCentric


Feel free to contact me.
martin@n1ght.com
+32 (0) 472 83 75 60
-- Twit : @MartinDrabs

Mes compétences :
Community management
Audiovisuel
Event management
Stratégie de communication
Webmarketing

Entreprises

  • N1GHT.com - Co-founder

    2013 - maintenant

  • EPO / EVENT STAND PROMO - Intern

    2012 - 2013

  • Sun production - Trainee - production assistant

    2012 - 2012

  • Midnightall sprl - Trainee - av techechician

    2011 - 2011 - technique audio-visuelle
    - création
    - montage son/lumière

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur Européen Charles Peguy (Louvain)

    Louvain 2010 - 2012 event manager

    event management

Réseau