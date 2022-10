Martin MANOU MALENG

Bonjour, i am for the moment a holder of Baccalaureat electrotechnic at GTHS Bamenda but soon a holder of BTS. Actually working at SAFCA S.A (SOCIETE AFRICAINE DE FABRICTION DES CAHIERS) ae an Electrotechnician but most working in production machines as Machines operator. I also worked at HYPRO S.A as Technicien de production. I am still seeking for a better oportunity.



Mes compétences :

Maintenance industrielle

Nouvelles technologies

Montage

Pneumatics

Transistors

Generators

Fault finding

Diodes