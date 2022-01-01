Retail
Martine CHAPTAL
Martine CHAPTAL
PARIS
Election législatives 2022
Le
résultat des législatives à Paris
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
QUALIFORM
- Assistante de Direction - Office Manager
2002 - maintenant
TAILLANDIER CONSEIL
- Assistante de Direction - Office Manager
1990 - 2002
DONATEC
- Assistante Commerciale
1986 - 1990
Formations
Université Nîmes
Nîmes
1981 - 1984
Droit Public
LYCEE MONTAURY
Nîmes
1979 - 1981
Economie - Lettres
Economie - Lettre
Réseau
Christophe ROLZEN
Claude IMBAULT
Isabelle Adam ADAMPARTNERS
Laurent BACQUES
Marc VERCHERE
Marie OLIVEIRA
Matthieu HUMBERSOT
Olec KOVALEVSKY
Rémi GOMES
Yann PLACE