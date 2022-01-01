Martine Desitter is an Associate in Heidrick & Struggles’ Paris office and is a member of the global Leadership Consulting practice.

She focuses on Top Team effectiveness and Leadership assessments projects for clients across all market sectors.

Prior to joining the Leadership Consulting practice, Martine worked for 10 years in the Executive Search practice of the company.

Before Heidrick & Struggles, Martine worked for an European Financial Analysis company based in Paris. She started her career in tourism.

Martine received a master’s degree of French Literature from La Sorbonne and a master’s degree of Art History. She is certified for OPQ (Occupational Personality Questionnaire)-SHL. She is fluent in English.