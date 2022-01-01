Martine DEVEAUX

Vous souhaitez vendre ou acheter un bien immobilier, cette décision très importante mérite une écoute professionnelle.

OptimHome 1er réseau immobilier à domicile certifié ISO 9001, permet :



- Un Gain de temps, car je viens chez vous pour Comprendre vos Besoins et vos Attentes ;

- Un suivi Personnalisé, Rigoureux et Régulier ;

- Une visibilité exceptionnelle de votre annonce sur plus de 1700 sites internet en France et à l’international ;

- Des honoraires très compétitifs car pas de boutique et donc des coûts de fonctionnement réduits ;

- Une sécurité optimale de la transaction avec la signature du compromis de vente chez le notaire ;

- Un réseau de plus de 1200 agents mandataires OptimHome partageant un fichier commun sur toute la France ;

- La mise en relation avec nos partenaires (organismes financiers, notaires) ;



Besoin d’une évaluation, de me confier la Vente d’un bien ou de vous accompagner dans votre projet d’Achat ?

Contactez-moi au 06 64 37 82 96 ou surArray



§--§



Optimhome network is the first entirely internet based real estate agency, certified ISO 9001.



An innovative and efficient concept supporting you all the way.

In collaboration with 1700 performing sites around the world.

Over 1200 agents co-ordinating closely to achieve your goals.

Personalised assistance for your projects: Financing, home staging and moving.

Choose the efficiency of a trilingual and available agent. Dedicated and serious in the follow-up of your plan.



Don't hesitate to visit my website atArray



§--§



Seit seiner Gründung 2006 in Frankreich, ist Optimhome das 1. Nationale Immobilien-Netzwerk von zu Hause geworden, mit mehr als 35.000 Immobilien zum Verkauf.

Ein innovatives und effizientes Konzept um Sie den ganzen Weg zu unterstützen.

Wählen Sie die Effizienz einer dreisprachigen und verfügbaren Verkaufsberaterin.

Engagierte und ernst in die Bearbeitung von Ihrem Plan.

Besuchen sie meine WebseiteArray !



Mes compétences :

Home staging

Immobilier

Internet