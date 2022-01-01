Menu

Martine GUIOT

Nanterre

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Angers

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • NEC Computers - Boxware manager

    Nanterre 1996 - maintenant

Formations

  • ARIFTS-SAFRANTS (Angers)

    Angers 2009 - 2012 DE

Réseau