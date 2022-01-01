Mathieu CRASSIN

-
4DConcept
- Software development engineer
2015 - 2016
Content management system for editorial documents publisher:
* product integration for Bayard company
* specific application development for Lexis Nexis France client
Learning throw practice of JavaScript framework AngularJS.
-
AleroSoft
- Software Development Engineer
2015 - 2015
Full stack web development on different types of project:
A project more focus on maintenance, bug tracking, collaboration and continuous integration techniques (to avoid any regressions).
A project that involve important structural changes and reflections inside existing architecture.
* backend: Java/J2EE, REST architecture, Spring, Apache CXF, Apache Maven, Jenkins
* front-end: Backbone.js Marionette, JQuery, Handlebars.js, Bootstrap, CSS/LESS
-
ITexico
- Software Development Engineer
2014 - 2014
Working using Agile methods with American clients, Black light solutions and AleroSoft, as a backend JAVA/J2EE developer first and, in a second time, as a front-end Backbone.js developer to complete a project (with AleroSoft).
* backend: Java/J2EE, REST architecture, Spring, Apache CXF, Apache Maven, Jenkins
* front-end: Backbone.js Marionette, JQuery, Handlebars.js, Bootstrap
-
4DConcept
- J2EE consultant & Web developer
2011 - 2013
Maintenance and development of new features mainly on four projects (Bouygues TP, EDF R&D, CCI Calais Port, Volvo IT)
Technical referent on some of these projects (evaluate features cost and feasability, resolution of technical issues, managment of others developers, etcetera).
Main technologies used:
• J2EE, CSS / JavaScript, JSP, Richfaces languages; Eclipse; Apache Wicket, Struts, Hibernate, JSF, ADF (Oracle) frameworks; SQL/Oracle; Apache Maven, Ant
Responsibilities:
Working in this company brought me a lot of different experiences. I mainly worked as a J2EE / Web developer (my main four projects) but I also had the opportunity to work on a pure Java 1.7 front-end application integrating XML Author Oxygen component to edit XML (getting information thanks to web services into an older Spring JBoss application).
Main projects:
• EDF (Electricité de France) – Research & Development – Computerized maintenance management system
Maintenance software for infrastructures that generate energy.
Young Wicket Application using Apache Tomcat, XML database – eXist to manage the backend application. There were also different frontend applications on Tablet using XML files to exchange data.
Developer and technical referent.
• Volvo IT - Computerized maintenance management system
System to generate cars and trucks user manual from the backend application data format, XML.
The data were transformed with different tools like Omnimark (XML transformation and XML to SGML) and FrameMaker.
Developer and technical referent.
This project was really a challenge to me. I knew none of tools used, and as it was an old project, the documentation was not furnished or lost. As the only developer on the project I had to work hard to meet the client’s need and expectation. Finally, everything went well and it was really satisfactory to be able taking up this challenge.
• Calais harbour - Computerized maintenance management system
Maintenance software to manage all the equipment of the port. I had to work with SAP (share data thanks to web services).
ADF web application using Apache Tomcat, PicoContainer, Oracle, Hibernate.
Developer and technical referent.
• Bouygues TP (Travaux Public) - Computerized maintenance management system
Software to manage all the equipment deployed on different construction sites.
JSP web application using Struts, SAP Sybase SQL Anywhere.
Developer.
All development was done using Eclipse as IDE, once the code was completed and unit tested, it used to be submitted to the versioning control tool, SVN or Git. Some projects have continuous integration using Jenkins / Hudson.
-
Atos
- J2EE consultant & Web developer
Bezons
2011 - 2011
Third-party applications maintenance for EDF company, web application to make power consumption forecast from usage statistics
Main technologies used:
• J2EE, JavaScript, JSP languages; Eclipse; Spring, Struts, Hibernate, iBatis / MyBatis frameworks; SQL/Oracle; Apache Maven, Ant; Windows, Ubuntu platforms
Responsibilities:
• Development of new features/enhancements for existing back-end applications
• Maintenance of these applications, bugs correction.
-
McDonald's Corporation
- Team member
guyancourt
2010 - 2011
Linguistic travel to London
-
Bull
- Software development engineer & Web developer
Les Clayes-sous-Bois
2010 - 2010
I integrated the R&D service, SOA team (Services Oriented Architecture) in order to develop a graphical administration console to manage a web services SOA platform.
Main technologies used:
• Java GWT – Google Web Toolkit language; Eclipse; Ubuntu platform; Agile methods
Responsibilities:
As a Java developer, I was in charge of the development of the application. I also had some architectural reflexions to make, for the choice of the technology for instance.
We used many practices of the Agile methods (mostly Scrum et eXtrem Programming) in the team. For instance, we were:
• Working by cycle of 1 month (Sprint)
• Doing the daily stand-up meeting
• Using continuous integration (JUnit, Selenium, Hudson)
• etcetera
-
Ingenico
- Software architect / Developer
Paris
2009 - 2009
Conception & development of a plug & play framework for building electronic banking applications (on electronic payment terminals)
Main technologies used:
• C language; Eclipse.
Responsibilities:
• This experience brought me a lot on the communication and relation level inside a team and more generally inside a company. As a small team of engineers, we had to define the problem, to find different solutions, existing or not, and determine the best one in that case
• At each step of our work, we had to deal with the views and perceptions of every participant on the project in order to bring the solution that fits the needs of everybody.
-
Alcatel Vacuum Technology
- Developer
Annecy
2008 - 2008
Renew Pocket PC application (using C# language) which controls a leak detector thanks to wireless technology (Wifi)
Main technologies used:
• C# language ; Visual Studio 2003
Responsibilities:
• I had to renew all the application using a new language (C#)
• I also had to add some new features and try to solve issues like disconnection/reconnection problem
-
Alcatel Vacuum Technology
- Developer
Annecy
2007 - 2007
Creation of a Pocket PC application (using C++) to control leak detector thanks to wireless technology (Bluetooth)
Main technologies used:
• C++ language ; Visual Studio 2003
Responsibilities:
• I had to create from scratch a Pocket PC application to control the leak detectors.
• Lead few researches on the target platforms (Windows CE at the beginning and then Windows Mobile), the wireless technology (maximum possible distance)
-
Alcatel Vacuum Technology
- Developer
Annecy
2006 - 2006
Interface updates for existing applications
Main technologies used:
• Delphi language.
Responsibilities:
• First experience as a developer