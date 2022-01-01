Menu

Mathieu CRASSIN

LYON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Oracle
Java Server Pages
SQL
JavaScript
Hibernate
Google Web Toolkit
C++
Apache Maven
Ant
Spring Framework
Microsoft Visual Studio.NET
Microsoft Visual Studio
Java
Sybase SQL Anywhere
Service Oriented Architecture
RichFaces
MySQL
Microsoft Access
JUnit
HTML
Bluetooth technology
Apache Wicket
Agile
Java Server Faces
J2ee
JQuery
Merise
Mobile application
WIFI
Eclipse IDE
Web 2.0
CSS
Windows CE / Windows Mobile
C
Kanban (Agile)
UML
Agile Scrum
Struts
MyBatis / Ibatis
Microsoft C-SHARP / C#
Java EE

Entreprises

  • 4DConcept - Software development engineer

    2015 - 2016 Content management system for editorial documents publisher:
    * product integration for Bayard company
    * specific application development for Lexis Nexis France client
    Learning throw practice of JavaScript framework AngularJS.

  • AleroSoft - Software Development Engineer

    2015 - 2015 Full stack web development on different types of project:
    A project more focus on maintenance, bug tracking, collaboration and continuous integration techniques (to avoid any regressions).
    A project that involve important structural changes and reflections inside existing architecture.
    * backend: Java/J2EE, REST architecture, Spring, Apache CXF, Apache Maven, Jenkins
    * front-end: Backbone.js Marionette, JQuery, Handlebars.js, Bootstrap, CSS/LESS

  • ITexico - Software Development Engineer

    2014 - 2014 Working using Agile methods with American clients, Black light solutions and AleroSoft, as a backend JAVA/J2EE developer first and, in a second time, as a front-end Backbone.js developer to complete a project (with AleroSoft).
    * backend: Java/J2EE, REST architecture, Spring, Apache CXF, Apache Maven, Jenkins
    * front-end: Backbone.js Marionette, JQuery, Handlebars.js, Bootstrap

  • 4DConcept - J2EE consultant & Web developer

    2011 - 2013 Maintenance and development of new features mainly on four projects (Bouygues TP, EDF R&D, CCI Calais Port, Volvo IT)
    Technical referent on some of these projects (evaluate features cost and feasability, resolution of technical issues, managment of others developers, etcetera).

    Main technologies used:
    • J2EE, CSS / JavaScript, JSP, Richfaces languages; Eclipse; Apache Wicket, Struts, Hibernate, JSF, ADF (Oracle) frameworks; SQL/Oracle; Apache Maven, Ant

    Responsibilities:
    Working in this company brought me a lot of different experiences. I mainly worked as a J2EE / Web developer (my main four projects) but I also had the opportunity to work on a pure Java 1.7 front-end application integrating XML Author Oxygen component to edit XML (getting information thanks to web services into an older Spring JBoss application).

    Main projects:
    • EDF (Electricité de France) – Research & Development – Computerized maintenance management system
    Maintenance software for infrastructures that generate energy.
    Young Wicket Application using Apache Tomcat, XML database – eXist to manage the backend application. There were also different frontend applications on Tablet using XML files to exchange data.
    Developer and technical referent.

    • Volvo IT - Computerized maintenance management system
    System to generate cars and trucks user manual from the backend application data format, XML.
    The data were transformed with different tools like Omnimark (XML transformation and XML to SGML) and FrameMaker.
    Developer and technical referent.
    This project was really a challenge to me. I knew none of tools used, and as it was an old project, the documentation was not furnished or lost. As the only developer on the project I had to work hard to meet the client’s need and expectation. Finally, everything went well and it was really satisfactory to be able taking up this challenge.

    • Calais harbour - Computerized maintenance management system
    Maintenance software to manage all the equipment of the port. I had to work with SAP (share data thanks to web services).
    ADF web application using Apache Tomcat, PicoContainer, Oracle, Hibernate.
    Developer and technical referent.

    • Bouygues TP (Travaux Public) - Computerized maintenance management system
    Software to manage all the equipment deployed on different construction sites.
    JSP web application using Struts, SAP Sybase SQL Anywhere.
    Developer.

    All development was done using Eclipse as IDE, once the code was completed and unit tested, it used to be submitted to the versioning control tool, SVN or Git. Some projects have continuous integration using Jenkins / Hudson.

  • Atos - J2EE consultant & Web developer

    Bezons 2011 - 2011 Third-party applications maintenance for EDF company, web application to make power consumption forecast from usage statistics

    Main technologies used:
    • J2EE, JavaScript, JSP languages; Eclipse; Spring, Struts, Hibernate, iBatis / MyBatis frameworks; SQL/Oracle; Apache Maven, Ant; Windows, Ubuntu platforms

    Responsibilities:
    • Development of new features/enhancements for existing back-end applications
    • Maintenance of these applications, bugs correction.

  • McDonald's Corporation - Team member

    guyancourt 2010 - 2011 Linguistic travel to London

  • Bull - Software development engineer & Web developer

    Les Clayes-sous-Bois 2010 - 2010 I integrated the R&D service, SOA team (Services Oriented Architecture) in order to develop a graphical administration console to manage a web services SOA platform.

    Main technologies used:
    • Java GWT – Google Web Toolkit language; Eclipse; Ubuntu platform; Agile methods

    Responsibilities:
    As a Java developer, I was in charge of the development of the application. I also had some architectural reflexions to make, for the choice of the technology for instance.

    We used many practices of the Agile methods (mostly Scrum et eXtrem Programming) in the team. For instance, we were:
    • Working by cycle of 1 month (Sprint)
    • Doing the daily stand-up meeting
    • Using continuous integration (JUnit, Selenium, Hudson)
    • etcetera

  • Ingenico - Software architect / Developer

    Paris 2009 - 2009 Conception & development of a plug & play framework for building electronic banking applications (on electronic payment terminals)

    Main technologies used:
    • C language; Eclipse.

    Responsibilities:
    • This experience brought me a lot on the communication and relation level inside a team and more generally inside a company. As a small team of engineers, we had to define the problem, to find different solutions, existing or not, and determine the best one in that case
    • At each step of our work, we had to deal with the views and perceptions of every participant on the project in order to bring the solution that fits the needs of everybody.

  • Alcatel Vacuum Technology - Developer

    Annecy 2008 - 2008 Renew Pocket PC application (using C# language) which controls a leak detector thanks to wireless technology (Wifi)

    Main technologies used:
    • C# language ; Visual Studio 2003

    Responsibilities:
    • I had to renew all the application using a new language (C#)
    • I also had to add some new features and try to solve issues like disconnection/reconnection problem

  • Alcatel Vacuum Technology - Developer

    Annecy 2007 - 2007 Creation of a Pocket PC application (using C++) to control leak detector thanks to wireless technology (Bluetooth)

    Main technologies used:
    • C++ language ; Visual Studio 2003

    Responsibilities:
    • I had to create from scratch a Pocket PC application to control the leak detectors.
    • Lead few researches on the target platforms (Windows CE at the beginning and then Windows Mobile), the wireless technology (maximum possible distance)

  • Alcatel Vacuum Technology - Developer

    Annecy 2006 - 2006 Interface updates for existing applications

    Main technologies used:
    • Delphi language.

    Responsibilities:
    • First experience as a developer

Formations

  • Grenoble INP ESISAR

    Valence 2007 - 2010 Engineering Degree in IT technologies and networking

  • IUT Annecy

    Annecy Le Vieux 2005 - 2007 IT diploma from technical university

