Mathieu LALOYER

AbbVie
- Finance Director
2013 - maintenant
Abbott Laboratories
- Finance Controller DACH & Head of Commercial Excellence
Rungis
2010 - 2013
Report to the General Manager of Germany/Austria/Switzerland - Abbott Diabetes Care
Lead the Financial Planning and Analysis of the region
Head of the Commercial Excellence team of the region
Abbott Laboratories
- Finance Manager Western Europe and Canada
Rungis
2007 - 2010
Report to the Western Europe and Canada Finance Director.
Management of a team of financial analysts.
Initiate and lead the business plan and financial planning processes in Europe and Canada, organize and consolidate reporting to the HQ in the USA.
Responsible for accounting of the European HQ branch and the respect of procedures.
Support the Finance Director and the Vice President regarding financial questions during the Business Plan, Update et Long Term Strategic Plans. Act as a consultant regarding the financial issues.
Involved in assets valuation for divestments and carve-out as well as in the integration of new entities.
Participate in Business Development activities in the Area (target research)
Abbott Laboratories
- Finance Planning & Analysis Manager - Region South
Rungis
2005 - 2007
Reported to the Financial Controller Region South and then directly to the Regional Director.
Coordinated the financial controls and plans processes with the Europe HQ and the Region South affiliates. Supported the affiliates for all aspects of financial processes, forecasts and controls.
Supported the Regional Director for his reviews of business, performed and communicated analyses of performance.
Lead for Europe the process of realignment of demand and supply: review of demand forecasts and coordination with the European distribution center.
Abbott Laboratories - Germany
- Financial Analyst
2002 - 2005
Coordination of the financial processes of two sub-Divisions, Diabetes and Molecular Diagnostics with the responsible people for each Division.
Consolidation and analysis of Profit & Loss statements, Balance Sheet et Headcount reports for Europe.
Participated to the set up of new financial planning software (Essbase) .
Replaced temporarily the Controllers of Norway (maternity leave)
August/September 2005 and Turkey April 2005: managed the local forecasts and planning.
Ernst & Young - Luxembourg
- External auditor
Courbevoie
2001 - 2002