Mathieu LALOYER

VERSAILLES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • AbbVie - Finance Director

    2013 - maintenant

  • Abbott Laboratories - Finance Controller DACH & Head of Commercial Excellence

    Rungis 2010 - 2013 Report to the General Manager of Germany/Austria/Switzerland - Abbott Diabetes Care
    Lead the Financial Planning and Analysis of the region
    Head of the Commercial Excellence team of the region

  • Abbott Laboratories - Finance Manager Western Europe and Canada

    Rungis 2007 - 2010 Report to the Western Europe and Canada Finance Director.
    Management of a team of financial analysts.
    Initiate and lead the business plan and financial planning processes in Europe and Canada, organize and consolidate reporting to the HQ in the USA.
    Responsible for accounting of the European HQ branch and the respect of procedures.
    Support the Finance Director and the Vice President regarding financial questions during the Business Plan, Update et Long Term Strategic Plans. Act as a consultant regarding the financial issues.
    Involved in assets valuation for divestments and carve-out as well as in the integration of new entities.
    Participate in Business Development activities in the Area (target research)

  • Abbott Laboratories - Finance Planning & Analysis Manager - Region South

    Rungis 2005 - 2007 Reported to the Financial Controller Region South and then directly to the Regional Director.
    Coordinated the financial controls and plans processes with the Europe HQ and the Region South affiliates. Supported the affiliates for all aspects of financial processes, forecasts and controls.
    Supported the Regional Director for his reviews of business, performed and communicated analyses of performance.
    Lead for Europe the process of realignment of demand and supply: review of demand forecasts and coordination with the European distribution center.

  • Abbott Laboratories - Germany - Financial Analyst

    2002 - 2005 Coordination of the financial processes of two sub-Divisions, Diabetes and Molecular Diagnostics with the responsible people for each Division.
    Consolidation and analysis of Profit & Loss statements, Balance Sheet et Headcount reports for Europe.
    Participated to the set up of new financial planning software (Essbase) .
    Replaced temporarily the Controllers of Norway (maternity leave)
    August/September 2005 and Turkey April 2005: managed the local forecasts and planning.

  • Ernst & Young - Luxembourg - External auditor

    Courbevoie 2001 - 2002

Formations

Réseau