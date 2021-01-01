Mathieu VERNAISON

Menu

The adventure began when in 1992 I got hold of my first poster, that of John Alvin’s Batman Returns. At that point I was not yet 8 but things started to get in motion paving the way for a future career in motion picture advertising and the most profound passion for film.

Since 2010, I have had the privilege to work as a Designer for three of the biggest ad agencies in Paris (Terre Neuve, Le Cercle Noir, The Alamo) learning the craft and improving my skills over a variety of projects both theatrical or home entertainment, ranging from key art creation or campaign localization to logo design and even a bit of motion design.

As a deeply passionate individual I’m always searching for new techniques, tutorials, tips, new angles to be the best at what I do as I believe that dedication and passion are key to professional and personal fulfillment. I still have a long way to go and I harbour the hope of one day working for one of the prestigious Los Angeles based ad agencies.

= > Take a look at my online portfolio: http://www.vanillacore.com/ (password upon request)

or Behance gallery :
https://www.behance.net/mattverny

Entreprises

  • Europacorp - Head of Creative Marketing

    Paris 2018 - maintenant

  • EuropaCorp - Senior Graphic Designer

    Paris 2017 - 2018

  • The Alamo - Senior Designer

    2014 - 2017 .Film/Video Game Key Art/Campaign creation or localization
    .DVD Sleeve design
    .Pressbook layout and design
    .Image retouching


    Clients: EuropaCorp, France Télévisions Distribution, 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment, Gaumont, Pathé, Studiocanal, Sony Pictures, TF1, UGC, Warner Bros., Warner Bros. Interactive, Wild Bunch

  • Le Cercle Noir - Graphic Designer

    2013 - 2014 .Film Key Art/Campaign creation or localization
    .DVD Sleeve design
    .Pressbook layout and design
    .Image retouching

    Clients: Ad Vitam, Diaphana Distribution, EuropaCorp, France Télévisions Distribution, Gaumont, Le Pacte, Pathé, Studiocanal, TF1, UGC, Universal, Warner Bros., Wild Bunch

  • Terre Neuve Production - Graphic Designer / Layout Artist

    2010 - 2012 .Film Key Art/Campaign creation or localization
    .Pressbook layout and design
    .Image retouching

    Clients : Disney, 20th Century Fox, EuropaCorp, Paramount, Sony Pictures, UGC

  • Veber & Partners - Assistant Art Director

    2009 - 2009 .Logotype design
    .Motion design
    .Booklet and catalogue layout

    Clients : BestForm, Citroën, Orange, Smoby, Yves Saint Laurent

  • Crépuscule - Assistant Art Director

    2008 - 2008 .Packaging and logo design

    Clients: Garnier, Mennen, L'Oréal, Rimmel, Vivelle

  • Vanilla Core - Freelance Art Director

    2008 - 2016 What started simply as a way of endorsing my student projects has evolved and today continues to help me develop little side projects, mostly in Motion Design.

    Clients: Bonduelle, Elysian Fields Entertainment, IKEA, Kiloutou, Toyota, Volkswagen

