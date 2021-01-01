Mathieu VERNAISON

The adventure began when in 1992 I got hold of my first poster, that of John Alvin’s Batman Returns. At that point I was not yet 8 but things started to get in motion paving the way for a future career in motion picture advertising and the most profound passion for film.



Since 2010, I have had the privilege to work as a Designer for three of the biggest ad agencies in Paris (Terre Neuve, Le Cercle Noir, The Alamo) learning the craft and improving my skills over a variety of projects both theatrical or home entertainment, ranging from key art creation or campaign localization to logo design and even a bit of motion design.



As a deeply passionate individual I’m always searching for new techniques, tutorials, tips, new angles to be the best at what I do as I believe that dedication and passion are key to professional and personal fulfillment. I still have a long way to go and I harbour the hope of one day working for one of the prestigious Los Angeles based ad agencies.



= > Take a look at my online portfolio: http://www.vanillacore.com/ (password upon request)



or Behance gallery :

https://www.behance.net/mattverny



Mes compétences :

Adobe Illustrator

After effects

Final Cut

Graphisme

Graphisme Photoshop

Illustrator – indesign

indesign

Montage

Premiere

Retouche image

Adobe Photoshop

Adobe InDesign CS5

Adobe Premiere

Adobe After Effects