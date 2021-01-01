Mathieu VERNAISON

The adventure began when in 1992 I got hold of my first poster, that of John Alvin’s Batman Returns. At that point I was not yet 8 but things started to get in motion paving the way for a future career in motion picture advertising and the most profound passion for film.
Since 2010, I have had the privilege to work as a Designer for three of the biggest ad agencies in Paris (Terre Neuve, Le Cercle Noir, The Alamo) learning the craft and improving my skills over a variety of projects both theatrical or home entertainment, ranging from key art creation or campaign localization to logo design and even a bit of motion design.
As a deeply passionate individual I’m always searching for new techniques, tutorials, tips, new angles to be the best at what I do as I believe that dedication and passion are key to professional and personal fulfillment. I still have a long way to go and I harbour the hope of one day working for one of the prestigious Los Angeles based ad agencies.
= > Take a look at my online portfolio: http://www.vanillacore.com/ (password upon request)
or Behance gallery :
https://www.behance.net/mattverny
Mes compétences :
Adobe Illustrator
After effects
Final Cut
Graphisme
Graphisme Photoshop
Illustrator – indesign
indesign
Montage
Premiere
Retouche image
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe InDesign CS5
Adobe Premiere
Adobe After Effects