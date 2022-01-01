Retail
Mathilde BRIARD
Mathilde BRIARD
Lamballe
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cooperl Arc Atlantique
- Assistante RH / Paie
Lamballe
2016 - maintenant
STLENNEG / CYIM / NET4UP / MEDIADONE
- Assistante RH / paie
2005 - 2016
Formations
IUT RENNES
Rennes
2010 - 2011
Licence RH
Lycée Jean Rostand
Caen
2001 - 2003
BTS Assistante de Direction
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel