Menu

Mathilde GUÉROULT DELASSUS (GUÉROULT)

Amiens

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Cerfrance - Expert-comptable

    Amiens (80000) 2014 - maintenant

  • KPMG - Collaboratrice KEN ECCE - Grands comptes

    Amiens (80000) 2012 - 2014 Contrat d'apprentissage
    Septembre 2012-Juin 2014

Formations

Réseau