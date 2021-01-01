Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mathilde GUÉROULT DELASSUS (GUÉROULT)
Ajouter
Mathilde GUÉROULT DELASSUS (GUÉROULT)
Amiens
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cerfrance
- Expert-comptable
Amiens (80000)
2014 - maintenant
KPMG
- Collaboratrice KEN ECCE - Grands comptes
Amiens (80000)
2012 - 2014
Contrat d'apprentissage
Septembre 2012-Juin 2014
Formations
OEC Picardie-Ardennes
2017 - 2020
DEC
Candidat Libre
Amiens (80000)
2017 - 2017
DSCG
IAE AMIENS
Amiens
2012 - 2014
Master CCA
IUT GEA
Amiens
2010 - 2011
Année spéciale
UPJV Droit Et Science Politique (Amiens)
Amiens
2007 - 2010
Lycée Privé Du Sacré Coeur
Amiens
2006 - 2007
Bac ES
Réseau
Bryan RAPPENEAU
Cédric BERNARD
Christophe RUIN
Dominique RINGARD
François DESPLAINS
Isabelle FRISON
Morgane HUYGHE
Pierre PENNEQUIN
Sébastien NEUVILLE
Umut TAS