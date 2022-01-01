Menu

Mathilde MOURGUES

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Ecuasol - Psychologue

    2016 - maintenant

  • Croix-Rouge - Chargée de projet Santé-Précarité

    Paris 2015 - 2015

  • Centre Hospitalier Sainte Anne - Assistante de recherche et consultations

    PARIS 2014 - 2014

Formations

Réseau