Mathilde PERROTTE

-
BNP Paribas Personnal Finance
- Responsable de la Communication Externe
2010 - maintenant
Définition des stratégies de communication corporate du groupe international BNP Paribas Personal Finance*.
Champs d'intervention : Relations Publiques, Relations Presse B2B&B2C, coordination internationale, communication digitale, événementiel, communication de crise, édition et production de contenus on&offline.
Management de l'équipe Communication Externe au sein de la direction Marque, Communication et Publicité de BNP Paribas Personal Finance.
*Au sein du Groupe BNP Paribas, BNP Paribas Personal Finance est le spécialiste des financements aux particuliers via ses activités de crédit à la consommation et de crédit immobilier. En France sa marque commerciale est Cetelem. Avec 29 000 collaborateurs dans plus de 30 pays et sur 4 continents, BNP Paribas Personal Finance est N°1 du crédit aux particuliers en France et en Europe.
www.bnpparibas-pf.com
www.moncreditresponsable.com
-
TBWA CORPORATE
- Consultante
2006 - 2010
Boulogne Billancourt - 92
Press and public relations for:
- Google France
- BNP Paribas Personal Finance (Cetelem in France)
- Microsoft (Internet division: Windows Live Messenger (ex-MSN Messenger, 14 millions users in France), Windows Live Hotmail (ex-Hotmail), Windows Live Spaces, msn.fr, Live Search, Windows Live OneCare).
- Direction générale de la Modernisation de l'Etat (DGME) - French departement of Budget and State's Reform: promote electronic administration and State modernization.
- French departement of Finances : promoted 2006 taxes campain. Mission renewed: we promote taxes campain this year as well.
- Masterfoods : Launched and promoted "Pedigree Café", the first dog bar ever! ;) for Pedigree's 40 years. A lot of fun!
- La Poste
-
Sopexa
- Public Relation Coordinator
2004 - 2005
Sopexa. Public Relation Project Manager. New York (U.S.A) September 2004 – december 2005.
- Coordinate Nationwide PR events (New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C) for French Wines councils (400 people walk-around tastings, Press Lunches, educational Seminars).
- Conduct Public and Press Relations for "European Authentic Tastes" (European Union Commission's program) including the organization of a European picnic with NY area key Press, Trade, U.S. and E.U.officials.
- Monitor and write U.S. Food Safety Media Analysis for the French Department of Agriculture.
- Manage regularly 4 to 8 temporary workers and NYU interns.
- Clients: European Union's Directorate General for Agriculture and Rural Development. Bordeaux, Burgundy, Côte du Rhône, Alsace and Provence wine councils. Vinexpo (International Wine Show and Survey institute).
-
Burson Marsteller
- Chef de projet - New bizz department
2004 - 2004
Burson Marsteller, PR agency, WPP Group. Business development department Project Manager. Paris (France) May - August 2004.
- Coordinated the work of consultants and partners involved in pitches. Wrote part of the proposals.
- Managed internal tools of commercial development (internal brainstormings and conferences).
- Organized a corporate meeting about the new challenges of annual report targeting CAC 40 CFOs.
- Pitched and arranged partnerships with key brands (e.g. Foot Locker) and media networks (Fun TV, Skyrock, Le Move) targeting to teenagers.
- Reported directly to the General Director of Burson-Marsteller.
- Key pitches: Teenage Drug Prevention Program for the French Department of Public Health. American Hardwood Export Council (European pitch).
-
Strateus
- Assistant chef de projet
2003 - 2003
Stratéus, PR agency, Lowe Alice Group. Assistant to Public Relations account manager. Paris (France) February -July 2003.
- Acted as a media liaison, prepared press kits, and performed daily media coverage checks for public sector and governmental issues.
- Made Press clipping and analysis for Stratéus' Clients.
- Assisted in the organization of press trips.
- Pitched stories with news magazines and trade publications.
- Hosted and monitored journalists on events locations.
- Clients: French Department of Industry (National Debate on Energy sources), French Department of Transportation (transportation safety program), Regional Council of Limousin (rural flight issue).
-
W&cie
- Assistant directrice de clientele
2002 - 2002
W&cie, Advertising agency, Havas Advertising. Assistant to Senior Account Manager. Paris (France) June - August 2002.
Assisted the project manager with advertising production, commercial relation with clients and the writing of new proposals (Corporate and Governmental issues).
Clients: Valeo (automotive equipment supplier), Fenwick (forklift), Regional Council of Aquitaine, Regional Council of Picardie.
-
Junior communication
- Administrateur et chef de projet
2001 - 2004
Junior Communication, Start-up Survey Institute. Administrator/Project Manager.
Levallois-Perret (France) October 2001 – July 2004.
- Assisted the President with legal and administrative responsibilities. Business Development.
- Project and team manager (2 to 10 people) for Market studies including the use of focus groups and one-on-one interviews.