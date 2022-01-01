Menu

Mathilde PERROTTE

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Follow me on Twitter @matperrotte

Mes compétences :
Communication
Communication politique
Dance
Média
Non profit
poésie
Politique
Relations publiques
Union européenne

Entreprises

  • BNP Paribas Personnal Finance - Responsable de la Communication Externe

    2010 - maintenant Définition des stratégies de communication corporate du groupe international BNP Paribas Personal Finance*.
    Champs d'intervention : Relations Publiques, Relations Presse B2B&B2C, coordination internationale, communication digitale, événementiel, communication de crise, édition et production de contenus on&offline.
    Management de l'équipe Communication Externe au sein de la direction Marque, Communication et Publicité de BNP Paribas Personal Finance.

    *Au sein du Groupe BNP Paribas, BNP Paribas Personal Finance est le spécialiste des financements aux particuliers via ses activités de crédit à la consommation et de crédit immobilier. En France sa marque commerciale est Cetelem. Avec 29 000 collaborateurs dans plus de 30 pays et sur 4 continents, BNP Paribas Personal Finance est N°1 du crédit aux particuliers en France et en Europe.
    www.bnpparibas-pf.com
    www.moncreditresponsable.com

  • TBWA CORPORATE - Consultante

    2006 - 2010 Boulogne Billancourt - 92

    Press and public relations for:
    - Google France
    - BNP Paribas Personal Finance (Cetelem in France)
    - Microsoft (Internet division: Windows Live Messenger (ex-MSN Messenger, 14 millions users in France), Windows Live Hotmail (ex-Hotmail), Windows Live Spaces, msn.fr, Live Search, Windows Live OneCare).
    - Direction générale de la Modernisation de l'Etat (DGME) - French departement of Budget and State's Reform: promote electronic administration and State modernization.
    - French departement of Finances : promoted 2006 taxes campain. Mission renewed: we promote taxes campain this year as well.
    - Masterfoods : Launched and promoted "Pedigree Café", the first dog bar ever! ;) for Pedigree's 40 years. A lot of fun!
    - La Poste

  • Sopexa - Public Relation Coordinator

    2004 - 2005 Sopexa. Public Relation Project Manager. New York (U.S.A) September 2004 – december 2005.

    - Coordinate Nationwide PR events (New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C) for French Wines councils (400 people walk-around tastings, Press Lunches, educational Seminars).
    - Conduct Public and Press Relations for "European Authentic Tastes" (European Union Commission's program) including the organization of a European picnic with NY area key Press, Trade, U.S. and E.U.officials.
    - Monitor and write U.S. Food Safety Media Analysis for the French Department of Agriculture.
    - Manage regularly 4 to 8 temporary workers and NYU interns.

    - Clients: European Union's Directorate General for Agriculture and Rural Development. Bordeaux, Burgundy, Côte du Rhône, Alsace and Provence wine councils. Vinexpo (International Wine Show and Survey institute).

  • Burson Marsteller - Chef de projet - New bizz department

    2004 - 2004 Burson Marsteller, PR agency, WPP Group. Business development department Project Manager. Paris (France) May - August 2004.

    - Coordinated the work of consultants and partners involved in pitches. Wrote part of the proposals.
    - Managed internal tools of commercial development (internal brainstormings and conferences).
    - Organized a corporate meeting about the new challenges of annual report targeting CAC 40 CFOs.
    - Pitched and arranged partnerships with key brands (e.g. Foot Locker) and media networks (Fun TV, Skyrock, Le Move) targeting to teenagers.
    - Reported directly to the General Director of Burson-Marsteller.

    - Key pitches: Teenage Drug Prevention Program for the French Department of Public Health. American Hardwood Export Council (European pitch).

  • Strateus - Assistant chef de projet

    2003 - 2003 Stratéus, PR agency, Lowe Alice Group. Assistant to Public Relations account manager. Paris (France) February -July 2003.

    - Acted as a media liaison, prepared press kits, and performed daily media coverage checks for public sector and governmental issues.
    - Made Press clipping and analysis for Stratéus' Clients.
    - Assisted in the organization of press trips.
    - Pitched stories with news magazines and trade publications.
    - Hosted and monitored journalists on events locations.

    - Clients: French Department of Industry (National Debate on Energy sources), French Department of Transportation (transportation safety program), Regional Council of Limousin (rural flight issue).

  • W&cie - Assistant directrice de clientele

    2002 - 2002 W&cie, Advertising agency, Havas Advertising. Assistant to Senior Account Manager. Paris (France) June - August 2002.

    Assisted the project manager with advertising production, commercial relation with clients and the writing of new proposals (Corporate and Governmental issues).

    Clients: Valeo (automotive equipment supplier), Fenwick (forklift), Regional Council of Aquitaine, Regional Council of Picardie.

  • Junior communication - Administrateur et chef de projet

    2001 - 2004 Junior Communication, Start-up Survey Institute. Administrator/Project Manager.
    Levallois-Perret (France) October 2001 – July 2004.

    - Assisted the President with legal and administrative responsibilities. Business Development.
    - Project and team manager (2 to 10 people) for Market studies including the use of focus groups and one-on-one interviews.

Formations

Réseau