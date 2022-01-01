Menu

Mathilde PIACENTINI

PARIS

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Løv Organic - Compte-Clé

    2011 - maintenant

  • Guerlain - Chef de Produit Marketing Operationnel - Export

    Levallois-Perret 2008 - 2008

  • Guerlain - Account Executive Travel Retail Europe - Heinemann

    Levallois-Perret 2008 - maintenant

  • Guerlain - Chef de Produit Marketing Operationnel - France

    Levallois-Perret 2007 - 2008

  • TBWA Tequila - Assistant Planneur Stratégique

    2005 - 2006

Formations

Réseau