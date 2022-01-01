Retail
Mathilde PIACENTINI
Mathilde PIACENTINI
PARIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Løv Organic
- Compte-Clé
2011 - maintenant
Guerlain
- Chef de Produit Marketing Operationnel - Export
Levallois-Perret
2008 - 2008
Guerlain
- Account Executive Travel Retail Europe - Heinemann
Levallois-Perret
2008 - maintenant
Guerlain
- Chef de Produit Marketing Operationnel - France
Levallois-Perret
2007 - 2008
TBWA Tequila
- Assistant Planneur Stratégique
2005 - 2006
Formations
ESCP-EAP, European School Of Management
Paris
2006 - 2007
Marketing
Institut D'Etudes Politiques Sciences Po
Bordeaux
2003 - 2005
Marketing
Lycée Saint Sernin
Toulouse
2001 - 2003
B/L
Réseau
Alexis DE BECQUE
Alice BOUNPHANE
Christophe MORAWSKI
Edouard LEPESME
Emilie BECQUET DE MÉGILLE
Jérôme GALY-DEJEAN
Laure CHOUILLOU
Marie-Adélaïde GUÉNY
Ondine FRAGER
Perrine WULLUS