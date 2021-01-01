Menu

Raphaëlle GAUTIER

Jouy en Josas

En résumé

UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITION
11 years in high-profile international luxury cosmetics companies - Guerlain, Hermès Parfums, Helena Rubinstein, Make Up For Ever - creating with teams long-term brand value and relationships in a ultra demanding environment.
2013: personal turning point. A revolution is going on in French Higher Education. I wanted to participate in such a unique adventure and make it happen starting with the alumni relations of HEC Paris, leading business school in Europe. The value of a diploma also depends on the value of its network >> HEC Paris has been ranked #1 WW for its "potential to network" by The Economist!
2015: I joined HEC Paris as Executive Director of Corporate Partnerships & Careers, member of the steering committee.

PROFESSIONAL OBJECTIVES
Create superior value for clients and partners alongside my team members and colleagues.

KEY SKILLS and VALUES
Leadership & Energy – Team spirit –Innovation & profitable growth management – Customer centric – Drive for results – Integrity & trust – Business acumen – Strategic agility – Global vision

Mes compétences :
Cosmétique
Luxe
Gestion de projet
Marketing
Communication

Entreprises

  • HEC Paris - Directeur Carrières & Partenariats Entreprises

    Jouy en Josas 2015 - maintenant 2 missions principales :
    Carrières : accompagner les étudiants dans leur préparation et leurs recherches professionnelles via workshops, coaching sessions, CV reviews, rencontres avec les alumni pour découvrir secteurs/métiers/pays, connexions avec les entreprises notamment lors de forums de recutements ou business cases.
    +
    Partenariats Entreprises : nous levons des fonds avec la Fondation HEC spécifiquement auprès d'entreprises partenaires mécènes pour soutenir les projets et le rayonnement d'HEC Paris. Nous nous participons à la réflexion amont avec les professeurs pour créer le partenariat et assurons la mise en œuvre et le suivi avec l'expertise de notre équipe Événements.
    L'équipe Partenariats, l'équipe Carrières et l'équipe Événements de la Direction (30 personnes en tout) travaillent en étroite collaboration pour créer de la valeur pour les étudiants, les entreprises et HEC Paris sur le long terme.

    -------------

    2 main missions:
    Corporate Partnerships: we raise funds with the HEC Foundation from philanthropic companies who share HEC Paris' values and projects and want to be part of it. We actively participate in the creation of the partnerships in collaboration of the faculty and are responsible for the implementation and follow-up of the projects, helped by the expertise of our Events' team.
    +
    Careers: we accompany students from HEC Paris' degree programs trying to inspire them and help them know better themselves to find their way, reveal their full potential to raise companies' competitiveness.
    The Careers' Management team, the Corporate Partnerships' team and the Events' team (30 people in total) work closely to create value for students, companies and HEC Paris in the long run.

  • HEC Alumni - Directrice Marketing & Développement

    2013 - 2015 HEC Alumni est l’Association qui rassemble tous les diplômés des formations d’HEC Paris.
    Fondée en 1883, l’Association a été déclarée d’utilité publique en 1900.

    À ce titre, elle a 3 grandes missions :
    - faciliter et encourager les contacts entre les 50 000 diplômés ;
    - accompagner les diplômés à tout moment de leur carrière ;
    - faire rayonner HEC, soutenir le développement d’HEC Paris en France et dans le monde.

    Mon rôle :
    Marketing des services et des produits.
    Gestion des principaux revenus (cotisations + pub).
    Communication on et off-line (community management, revue HEC, site internet, newsletter, RP). Création de nouveaux outils de communication.
    Implémentation d'une démarche "clients-centric" (CRM, synergie avec les équipes internes, l'Ecole et la Fondation HEC).
    Participation active aux réflexions stratégiques.

    -----------------------

    HEC Alumni is the Association which brings together all graduates from HEC Paris School of Management.
    Founded in 1883, HEC Alumni was declared a public interest association in 1900.

    As such, it has 3 main missions:
    - coordinating the fantastic, inclusive, friendly yet professional network comprising 50,000 HEC alumni;
    - supporting graduates throughout their career;
    - promoting the "HEC brand " to support the growth of HEC Paris worldwide.

    My role:
    Market the services and products.
    Management of the main revenues (membership fees ans advertising).
    On and off-line communication (community management, HEC magazine, website, newsletter, PR). Devpt of new communication tools.
    Implementation of a "clients-centric" dynamic (CRM, synergies with the Association's teams, HEC Paris and the HEC Foundation).
    Actively participate in the strategic thinking.

  • Make Up For Ever - Responsable Marketing Développement

    2012 - 2012 Groupe LVMH

    Responsable de l'ensemble du Développement / Création des Produits à l'International pour la marque Make Up For Ever (produits professionnels et grand public // en Boutiques et en exclusivité chez Sephora).

    Elaboration du Plan Innovation à 3 ans.
    Mise en place des Process Innovation - travail en mode Projet avec les équipes Pack, Achats et Planning entre autres.

    15 lancements par an (Innovations formule, Collections couleurs & bagagerie).
    1600 références au catalogue.

    Management : équipe 10 personnes

    ---------------

    LVMH Group

    Make Up For Ever is a well-known brand of both professional and public makeup products. Available within its own Boutiques or at Sephora as one of their exclusive brands.

    In charge of the whole Development / Product creation department - international scale.
    Conception of the Innovation 3-year plan.
    Implementation of the Innovation Process - "project management" method, ie coordination with Packaging, Supply Chain, Planning... teams.

    15 launches per year (Formula Innovations, Color Collections, kits and luggage).
    1600 skus available on the catalogue.

    Management : 10 people in my team

  • L'Oréal Division Luxe - Responsable Axes Maquillage et Parfum

    PARIS 2010 - 2012 Helena Rubinstein

  • Beauté Prestige International (BPI) - Chef de Marque Parfums Narciso Rodriguez

    2009 - 2010 Responsable des lignes phares For Her et For Him (nouveaux projets, catalogue et animations) = 3/4 du chiffres d'affaires Narciso Rodriguez Parfums.
    Management : 4 personnes

  • Hermès Parfums - Chef de Produits Senior

    Paris 2008 - 2009 Responsable des lignes féminines Eau des Merveilles, 24 Faubourg et de projets exclusifs aux boutiques Hermès.

  • GUERLAIN - Chef de produits Marketing Développement

    Levallois-Perret 2000 - 2008 De octobre 2000 à septembre 2001 : Assistante Chef de Produits Maquillage (stage de césure 1an). Accompagnement de la nouvelle ligne Divinora (segment Teint, Yeux et Lèvres).

    De 2002 à 2006 : Chef de Produit Maquillage
    Responsable du segment du Teint (fond de teint, correcteur, poudres visages, blush...) et de la ligne Terracotta (regroupant des produits Teint, Corps, Yeux et Lèvres).

    De 2006 à 2008 : Chef de Produit Senior Parfums
    Responsables des lignes masculines (Habit Rouge, Vétiver, Héritage) ainsi que du dernier lancement GUERLAIN HOMME (de la conception à la réalisation industrielle).
    Management.

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :