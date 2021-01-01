Raphaëlle GAUTIER

UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITION

11 years in high-profile international luxury cosmetics companies - Guerlain, Hermès Parfums, Helena Rubinstein, Make Up For Ever - creating with teams long-term brand value and relationships in a ultra demanding environment.

2013: personal turning point. A revolution is going on in French Higher Education. I wanted to participate in such a unique adventure and make it happen starting with the alumni relations of HEC Paris, leading business school in Europe. The value of a diploma also depends on the value of its network >> HEC Paris has been ranked #1 WW for its "potential to network" by The Economist!

2015: I joined HEC Paris as Executive Director of Corporate Partnerships & Careers, member of the steering committee.



Create superior value for clients and partners alongside my team members and colleagues.



Leadership & Energy – Team spirit –Innovation & profitable growth management – Customer centric – Drive for results – Integrity & trust – Business acumen – Strategic agility – Global vision



Cosmétique

Luxe

Gestion de projet

Marketing

Communication