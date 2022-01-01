Retail
Mathilde TEMPESTA
Mathilde TEMPESTA
Cergy
En résumé
Entreprises
ABB
Cergy
maintenant
ABB France
- Marketing & Communication Manager
Cergy
2003 - maintenant
Process Automation
Project Manager Full Potential Service Strategy
ABB DIFFUSION
- PRODUCT MANAGER
2000 - 2003
Appareillage Basse Tension
ABB Technique Haute Tension _ Division Panel Gardy à Geneve
- Stagiaire Marketing opérationnel
1998 - 1999
Energie
Formations
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Et Technologie
Toulon
maintenant
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Et Technologie
Toulon
1996 - 1999
Marketing Industriel ; Ingénieur d'affaires
Lycée La Prat
Cluny
1994 - 1996
