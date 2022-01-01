Retail
Mathilde THOMAS
Mathilde THOMAS
PARIS
Entreprises
Publocity
- Responsable France
2013 - maintenant
PubloCity
- Stagiaire Marketing et Stratégie
2011 - 2011
Sopra Consulting
- Consultante
2011 - 2013
Alstom Power
- Project Procurement and Logistics Manager
Levallois-Perret Cedex
2009 - 2009
Formations
Université Catholique De Lille
Lille
maintenant
St. Francis Xavier University (Antigonish, Nova Scotia)
Antigonish, Nova Scotia
2010 - 2010
Exchange Student
Canada
Universidad Complutense De Madrid (Getafe)
Getafe
2008 - 2009
Exchange Student
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce
Lille
2006 - 2011
Lycée Externat Sainte Marie
Lyon
2003 - 2006
Réseau
Aliénor DE SEREYS
Axel DE PONTBRIAND
Caroline DUCLOS
Clément BUHOT
Gabrielle PICHON
Gael SANDRIN
Jennifer GENESTIER
Marion STAURI
Maxime BLAIRE
Sylvain ROBINET