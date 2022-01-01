Retail
Mathurin CASTAN
Mathurin CASTAN
CASTRES
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Logistique
Logistique transport
Transport
Transport frigorifique
Entreprises
Transports Internationaux du Tarn
- Chargé de projet
2011 - maintenant
Communication et développement
Bergo fruits
- Exploitant
2009 - 2011
Exploitation
Transport Internationaux du Tarn
- Conducteur routier
2006 - 2008
Formations
Ecole Du Transport Et Logistique ISTELI
Toulouse
2008 - 2009
Transport Terrestre
Lycée Marie Louise Dissard Francoise
Toulouse
2006 - 2008
Exploitation des transports
Lycée Joseph Gallieni
Toulouse
2004 - 2006
Conducteur routier
