Matteo CAZZANIGA

Strategic, tactic & operational experiences



Lean manufacturing

Production site manager

6 Sigma Black Belt projects



Optimization of the Supply Chain for a cluster of countries



Inbound & outbound transportation, warehousing, sales forecasting and planning, logistic partner management

Distribution network optimisation and re-enginering



Specialties:

Strategic, tactic & operational experiences • Production site manager • Project management: industrial scale up and product launching. • 6 sigma (Supply Chain, Maintenance, quality, finance and Productivity & Safety), • Suppy chain, logistics, project management • > 300 people management experience, continuous improvement



Mes compétences :

logistics