Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Matthew JONES
Ajouter
Matthew JONES
AMSTERDAM
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Hydrogen Group
- Specialist Salesforce Headhunter
maintenant
Formations
University Of Bristol (Bristol)
Bristol
2008 - 2011
Réseau
Abdel A.
Delphine RANSON
Laurent RAZAFIMBAHOAKA
Leslie AMSELLEM
Nabil CHELH
Sabrina EMPIS FERRO
Salim YALA
Willy ELOKA