Matthew SHAW

Eursap Ltd
- SAP Operations Manager (Europe)
2015 - maintenant
I am responsible for the Operations Team as well as Sales, Recruitment & Delivery of SAP resources.
Eursap covers the full spectrum of SAP expertise, offering permanent SAP staffing and interim SAP contractor recruitment services to SAP clients across 21 European countries. For more information, please visit: https://eursap.eu
Our extensive European network enables us to deliver local resources, at local prices, across any SAP discipline. Including skills such as:
SAP ABAP, SAP AFS, SAP APO, SAP Authorisations, SAP Basis, SAP Business One, SAP BusinessByDesign, SAP BI, SAP BO, SAP BPC, SAP BPM, SAP BSP, SAP Business Objects, SAP BW, SAP CCS, SAP CHARM, SAP CML, SAP CO, SAP CRM, SAP CS, SAP CPM, SAP CUA, SAP DMS, SAP EAM, SAP ECCS, SAP EDI, SAP EDM, SAP EH&S, SAP ESS, SAP EWM, SAP FI, SAP FICA, SAP FICO, SAP FS-CD, SAP GRC, SAP GTM, SAP GTS, SAP HANA, SAP HCM, SAP HR, SAP IdM, SAP LE, SAP MDM, SAP MII, SAP Mobility, SAP MM, SAP MRO, SAP MSS, SAP Netweaver, SAP Payroll, SAP PLM, SAP PM, SAP Portals, SAP PP, SAP PP-PI, SAP PI, SAP Project Management, SAP PS, SAP PSA, SAP QM, SAP REACH, SAP SCM, SAP SD, SAP Securities, SAP SEM, SAP Solution Manager, SAP SRM, SAP Testing, SAP Transportation Management Systems, SAP TPM, SAP Training, SAP TSW, SAP WebDynPro, SAP WM, SAP Workflow, SAP XI, SAP xRPM, SAP XSteps, SAP Sybase
SAP IS-Solutions (Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, Banking, Chemicals, Consumer Products, Defence & Security, Engineering & Construction, Financial Service Provider, Healthcare, Higher Education and Research, High Tech, Industrial Machinery & Components, Insurance, Life Sciences, Media, Mill Products, Mining, Oil & Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Professional Services, Public Sector, Real Estate, Retail, Telecommunications, Travel & Logistics Services, Utilities, Wholesale)
Languages: English, Dutch, German, Flemish, Croatian, Danish , Finnish, French, Icelandic, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish