Maud BEAUMONT
Maud BEAUMONT
SAINT FARGEAU
Entreprises
SARL ADEQUAT
- GERANTE
maintenant
Gérante ENTREPRISE DE SERVICES A LA PERSONNE AGREMENT QUALITE
AXA
- Commerciale
Nanterre
maintenant
Vente et gestion : Assurances, produits bancaires, placements particuliers et professionnels (industries, artisans, commerçants, agriculteurs, collectivités locales)
Formations
Université De Bourgogne IUT Dijon-Auxerre
Auxerre
2001 - 2003
Techniques de commercialisation
