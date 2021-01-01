Maxime AUDURIER

-
Groupe Atlantic
- Stamping / Painting workshop manager
La Roche-sur-Yon
2014 - maintenant
Currently building a team of production workers.
Groupe Atlantic
- Process Manager
La Roche-sur-Yon
2012 - 2014
Main mission : to build the process department of a plant producing electrical convectors & water-heaters :
- Recruited 4 local engineers for all process areas (stamping, welding, painting and enamelling workshops)
- Organized tasks to improve daily process performance (defect percentage, OEE) and ensure launching of new products
- Supported production to implement continuous improvement
- Connected Ukrainian and French colleagues
Groupe Atlantic
- International Support Process Engineer
La Roche-sur-Yon
2011 - 2012
Provided support on stamping and painting processes, to start a new electrical convector plant in Ukraine :
- Started and put under control a whole painting line (surface treatment tunnel, tribo-powdering painting cabin & furnace)
- Assisted stamping workshop about quality issues
- Ran tests to set up control charts
- Defined instructions, then trained Ukrainian operators
Thermor Pacific (groupe ATLANTIC)
- Ingénieur Process Tôlerie
Saint-Jean-de-la-Ruelle
2009 - 2011
In charge with stamping processes in an electrical radiators factory :
- Daily management of solving internal quality issues, based on QRQC
- Reduced scraps from 20% to 1% on a bending press to save 50k€ / year
- Set up control charts on cutting lines
- Represented production in project teams for new products
Faurecia Automotive Seating
- ME Stamping Trainee
nanterre
2008 - 2009
Planning of the increase of the OEE (Overall Equipment Effectiveness) of a new 4-stamping-press line :
- Measured losses of OEE.
- Planned and followed correctives actions.
Creation of range & rules for tool-adjustments :
- Defined DoE.
- Planned their execution, measures.
- Made their analysis.
- Created the first basic rules for adjustments.
SKF
- ME Grinding Trainee
Montigny-le-Bretonneux
2006 - 2007
Improving the cycle-time of a bore-grinding machine :
- Made a statistical analysis of incoming-quality.
- Created a statistical method for the calculation of cycle-positions.
- Lead tests on production line to validate a potential decrease of the cycle-time of 10% (actually limited by tool deformation).
Increasing stiffness of tooling system :
- Made static measures and tests on the initial tooling system.
- Made a FEM analysis of the initial tooling system.
- Redesigned via FEM analysis the tooling system.
Renault
- Production & Work organization trainee
Boulogne-Billancourt
2005 - 2005
Supporting the implementation of the SPR ("Système de Production Renault", inspired by the Nissan Production Way) in a stamping workshop, for its standardization axis :
- Observed operators' practices for different tasks.
- Compared them and defined the best ones in terms of Quality, Cycle-time, Cost, Security, Hygiene and Environment respect.
- Formalized the best practices via procedures.
- Implemented a frame of reference for the whole procedures.