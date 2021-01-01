Menu

Maxime AUDURIER

La Roche-sur-Yon

Entreprises

  • Groupe Atlantic - Stamping / Painting workshop manager

    La Roche-sur-Yon 2014 - maintenant Currently building a team of production workers.

  • Groupe Atlantic - Process Manager

    La Roche-sur-Yon 2012 - 2014 Main mission : to build the process department of a plant producing electrical convectors & water-heaters :
    - Recruited 4 local engineers for all process areas (stamping, welding, painting and enamelling workshops)
    - Organized tasks to improve daily process performance (defect percentage, OEE) and ensure launching of new products
    - Supported production to implement continuous improvement
    - Connected Ukrainian and French colleagues

  • Groupe Atlantic - International Support Process Engineer

    La Roche-sur-Yon 2011 - 2012 Provided support on stamping and painting processes, to start a new electrical convector plant in Ukraine :
    - Started and put under control a whole painting line (surface treatment tunnel, tribo-powdering painting cabin & furnace)
    - Assisted stamping workshop about quality issues
    - Ran tests to set up control charts
    - Defined instructions, then trained Ukrainian operators

  • Thermor Pacific (groupe ATLANTIC) - Ingénieur Process Tôlerie

    Saint-Jean-de-la-Ruelle 2009 - 2011 In charge with stamping processes in an electrical radiators factory :
    - Daily management of solving internal quality issues, based on QRQC
    - Reduced scraps from 20% to 1% on a bending press to save 50k€ / year
    - Set up control charts on cutting lines
    - Represented production in project teams for new products

  • Faurecia Automotive Seating - ME Stamping Trainee

    nanterre 2008 - 2009 Planning of the increase of the OEE (Overall Equipment Effectiveness) of a new 4-stamping-press line :
    - Measured losses of OEE.
    - Planned and followed correctives actions.

    Creation of range & rules for tool-adjustments :
    - Defined DoE.
    - Planned their execution, measures.
    - Made their analysis.
    - Created the first basic rules for adjustments.

  • SKF - ME Grinding Trainee

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2006 - 2007 Improving the cycle-time of a bore-grinding machine :
    - Made a statistical analysis of incoming-quality.
    - Created a statistical method for the calculation of cycle-positions.
    - Lead tests on production line to validate a potential decrease of the cycle-time of 10% (actually limited by tool deformation).

    Increasing stiffness of tooling system :
    - Made static measures and tests on the initial tooling system.
    - Made a FEM analysis of the initial tooling system.
    - Redesigned via FEM analysis the tooling system.

  • Renault - Production & Work organization trainee

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2005 - 2005 Supporting the implementation of the SPR ("Système de Production Renault", inspired by the Nissan Production Way) in a stamping workshop, for its standardization axis :
    - Observed operators' practices for different tasks.
    - Compared them and defined the best ones in terms of Quality, Cycle-time, Cost, Security, Hygiene and Environment respect.
    - Formalized the best practices via procedures.
    - Implemented a frame of reference for the whole procedures.

Formations

  • Ecole Polytechnique De Montréal (Montréal)

    Montréal 2007 - 2008 Génie Industriel

  • Université Compiègne

    Compiegne 2005 - 2009 Génie des Systèmes Mécaniques - Production Intégrée et Logistique

  • Université Rennes 1

    Rennes 2003 - 2005

  • Lycée Jean Guehenno (Fougeres)

    Fougeres 2000 - 2003 STI Génie Mécanique Productique

