Maxime DRUJONT

  • SIMPLY Guyane Location de voitures
  • gérant

Remire-Montjoly

  • SIMPLY Guyane Location de voitures - Gérant

    Direction générale | Remire-Montjoly (97354) 2021 - maintenant

  • Guyane Automobile - Chef d'atelier

    Technique | Cayenne (97300) 2018 - 2020

  • Guyane Automobile - Chef d'équipe

    Technique | Matoury (97351) 2015 - 2019

  • Guyane Automobile - Réceptionnaire, Chef d'unité

    2014 - maintenant

  • Guyane Automobile Groupe GBH - Technicien Expert

    2013 - maintenant Établir des diagnostics précis et remettre les véhicules en bon état.

  • Pacific Automobile Nissan / Kia du Groupe COURT - Technicien Automobile

    2010 - 2013

