Maxime DRUJONT
Ajouter
Maxime DRUJONT
SIMPLY Guyane Location de voitures
gérant
Remire-Montjoly
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SIMPLY Guyane Location de voitures
- Gérant
Direction générale | Remire-Montjoly (97354)
2021 - maintenant
Guyane Automobile
- Chef d'atelier
Technique | Cayenne (97300)
2018 - 2020
Guyane Automobile
- Chef d'équipe
Technique | Matoury (97351)
2015 - 2019
Guyane Automobile
- Réceptionnaire, Chef d'unité
2014 - maintenant
Guyane Automobile Groupe GBH
- Technicien Expert
2013 - maintenant
Établir des diagnostics précis et remettre les véhicules en bon état.
Pacific Automobile Nissan / Kia du Groupe COURT
- Technicien Automobile
2010 - 2013
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Alain PLANES
Alix Jean-Bernard VALGRESY
Elisabeth COURT
Emmanuel BIRBA
Marie-Hélène GEY
Patrick LE BIAVANT
Rodolphe ALBERICI
Sébastien DE JAHAM
Vincent LEGRAND
