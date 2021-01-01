Retail
Maxime TANGUY
Maxime TANGUY
BTP Consultants
DIRECTEUR REGIONAL PAYS DE LA LOIRE
CARQUEFOU
En résumé
Entreprises
BTP Consultants
- DIRECTEUR REGIONAL PAYS DE LA LOIRE
Production | CARQUEFOU
2015 - maintenant
2008 - 2015
2005 - 2008
Formations
Polytech' Lille
Lille
2002 - 2005
Ingénieur
Aurelie HIDIER
Fabien QUANTIN
Julien BROSSOLLET
Laurent VASSEUR
Mathieu PEUMERY
Nadège GOFFARD
Najlae BOUDALI
Sayanam XIONG
Thierry LEROUVREUR
Virginie PESTEL