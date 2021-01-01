Menu

Maxime TANGUY

  • BTP Consultants
  • DIRECTEUR REGIONAL PAYS DE LA LOIRE

CARQUEFOU

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • BTP Consultants - DIRECTEUR REGIONAL PAYS DE LA LOIRE

    Production | CARQUEFOU 2015 - maintenant

  • BTP CONSULTANTS - RESPONSABLE DE MISSION - CT

    Production | CARQUEFOU 2008 - 2015

  • BTP CONSULTANTS - RESPONSABLE DE MISSIONS - CT

    Production | CARQUEFOU 2005 - 2008

Formations

Réseau