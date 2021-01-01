Mayer CEDRIC

I followed an engineering cursus in SUPAERO focused on computer science and systems modeling and managing, and in the same time I completed a Master's Degree in computer science in the nearby university.
After two internships in procedural questions answering on the web (Java and Prolog), and in data mining (in C++), I moved on with a religious and humanitarian mission in the West of France, where I developed my communication, interpersonal and management (up to 20 missionaries) skills.
After my return, I trained myself in working for some personnal projects in PHP/Javascript/Ajax.
Since June, 29th 2009, I work as a software engineer at Vega Technologies, for Eoli, which is ESA's client for Earth observation catalog and ordering services (Java and Jython). In a team of 6, I am in charge of both the client and the server, with corrective and evolutive maintenance.
Mes compétences :
Javascript
SVN
Team work
Prolog
HTML
Java
Data mining
Batch
Python
PHP
Ground control centers
Space systems