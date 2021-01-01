Menu

Mayer CEDRIC

Courbevoie

En résumé

I followed an engineering cursus in SUPAERO focused on computer science and systems modeling and managing, and in the same time I completed a Master's Degree in computer science in the nearby university.
After two internships in procedural questions answering on the web (Java and Prolog), and in data mining (in C++), I moved on with a religious and humanitarian mission in the West of France, where I developed my communication, interpersonal and management (up to 20 missionaries) skills.
After my return, I trained myself in working for some personnal projects in PHP/Javascript/Ajax.
Since June, 29th 2009, I work as a software engineer at Vega Technologies, for Eoli, which is ESA's client for Earth observation catalog and ordering services (Java and Jython). In a team of 6, I am in charge of both the client and the server, with corrective and evolutive maintenance.

Mes compétences :
Javascript
SVN
Team work
Prolog
HTML
Java
Data mining
Batch
Python
PHP
Ground control centers
Space systems

Entreprises

  • Thales Services - Ingénieur du logiciel

    Courbevoie 2011 - maintenant Responsable technique de sous-systèmes du centre de contrôle de l'ATV
    Intégration sur NTMF-V2

  • Vega Technologies - Software engineer

    2009 - 2011

  • Institut de Recherche en Informatique de Toulouse - Intership: searcher

    2006 - 2006 Building of Java and Prolog tools to search, categorize and annotate web-found procedural texts, in order to answer procedural questions.

  • Renault - Internship: Researcher and Developer Engineer

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2006 - 2006 Researching and implementing C++ algorithms to find good rankings from given preferences (data mining)

