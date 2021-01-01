Mayer CEDRIC

I followed an engineering cursus in SUPAERO focused on computer science and systems modeling and managing, and in the same time I completed a Master's Degree in computer science in the nearby university.

After two internships in procedural questions answering on the web (Java and Prolog), and in data mining (in C++), I moved on with a religious and humanitarian mission in the West of France, where I developed my communication, interpersonal and management (up to 20 missionaries) skills.

After my return, I trained myself in working for some personnal projects in PHP/Javascript/Ajax.

Since June, 29th 2009, I work as a software engineer at Vega Technologies, for Eoli, which is ESA's client for Earth observation catalog and ordering services (Java and Jython). In a team of 6, I am in charge of both the client and the server, with corrective and evolutive maintenance.



Mes compétences :

Javascript

SVN

Team work

Prolog

HTML

Java

Data mining

Batch

Python

PHP

Ground control centers

Space systems