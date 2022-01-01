Emmanuel RACHELSON

Mes compétences :
Artificial intelligence
Machine Learning
Mathematics
Operations Research
Research
Entreprises
ISAE-SUPAERO
- Associate Professor
SAINT DENIS2011 - maintenantI teach Applied Mathematics and Machine Learning within the Industrial Engineering and Operations Research cursus of the SUPAERO graduate program.
My research activities are centered on sequential decision making with specific focusses on reinforcement learning and hybrid methods (supervised learning and mixed integer programming).
EDF R&D
- Researcher
CLAMART2011 - 2011
University of Liège
- Post-doctoral fellow
2010 - 2010Free research in Optimization and Reinforcement Learning.
Technical University of Crete
- Post-doctoral fellow / Associate researcher
2009 - 2009Improvement of simulation-based methods for sequential decision-making.
EDF R&D
- Researcher
CLAMART2009 - 2009Design and Implementation of an intra-daily recourse decision module for electricity production.
ONERA
- PhD candidate / researcher
Palaiseau2005 - 2008Contributions to modeling stochastic decision processes with continuous time. Goal : taking complex decisions in uncertain and non-stationary environments. Applications to UAV mission planning and to subway network control.
Formations
Institut Supérieur De L'Aéronautique Et De L'Espace (University Of Toulouse - ISAE) ISAE (Toulouse)
Toulouse2005 - 2009Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence
PhD thesis on the topic: "Temporal Markov Decision Problems : Formalization and Resolution".