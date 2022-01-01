Menu

Emmanuel RACHELSON

SAINT DENIS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Toulouse dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Artificial intelligence
Machine Learning
Mathematics
Operations Research
Research

Entreprises

  • ISAE-SUPAERO - Associate Professor

    SAINT DENIS 2011 - maintenant I teach Applied Mathematics and Machine Learning within the Industrial Engineering and Operations Research cursus of the SUPAERO graduate program.
    My research activities are centered on sequential decision making with specific focusses on reinforcement learning and hybrid methods (supervised learning and mixed integer programming).

  • EDF R&D - Researcher

    CLAMART 2011 - 2011

  • University of Liège - Post-doctoral fellow

    2010 - 2010 Free research in Optimization and Reinforcement Learning.

  • Technical University of Crete - Post-doctoral fellow / Associate researcher

    2009 - 2009 Improvement of simulation-based methods for sequential decision-making.

  • EDF R&D - Researcher

    CLAMART 2009 - 2009 Design and Implementation of an intra-daily recourse decision module for electricity production.

  • ONERA - PhD candidate / researcher

    Palaiseau 2005 - 2008 Contributions to modeling stochastic decision processes with continuous time. Goal : taking complex decisions in uncertain and non-stationary environments. Applications to UAV mission planning and to subway network control.

Formations

Réseau