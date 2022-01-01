Md Relocation & Consultancy PVT LTD

MD Relocation & Consultancy was set up by two young French women. In five years of activity, the agency has developed two branches in the major cities of Delhi and Mumbai.
MD Relocation & Consultancy offers relocation services which include orientation tours, residential and commercial real estate as well as visa registration and extension assistance.
We have been working with international companies as well as with embassies and expatriates from all over the world.
In huge cities like Delhi and Mumbai and in a culturally and logistically complex country like India, collaborating with reliable persons is a must.
As expatriates, we offer a realistic and pragmatic insight into the Indian real estate market and in everyday life's most important aspects.
So whether you are a company, an expatriate, whether you are a single person or a family, do not hesitate to contact us we will be glad to help you to set up smoothly in India.
DELHI OFFICE
doris.delessard@md-relocations.com / +91 9873351445
delhi.agent@md-relocations.com / +91 9999200729
MUMBAI OFFICE
mathilde.souffront@md-relocations.com / +91 9619309020
See you soon, A très bientôt, Namaste, Hasta muy pronto, Do zobaczenia.
