Mean SREYMAO

WING is a mobile payment service provider that allows our customers (individuals and businesses) to transfer, deposit and withdraw money between each other and with anyone in Cambodia, via any mobile phone, at low cost. Moreover, as the leading mobile payment provider, Wing allows customers to make payment like bill pay, phone top up whenever wherever.

WING is a Cambodian registered company.

With their WING Card, our customers can cash-in and cash-out their accounts in any of our WING CashXpress outlets and cash-out from all ANZ-Royal ATM.

Customers access their money via any mobile phone and their funds are stored in a regulated bank.

Transactions of sending and receiving money, phone top-up or bill payments are done from any mobile phone, and secured by a personal 4-digits pin code.

There is no monthly fee charged for holding an m-wallet with WING