Mean SREYMAO

PHNOM PENH

WING is a mobile payment service provider that allows our customers (individuals and businesses) to transfer, deposit and withdraw money between each other and with anyone in Cambodia, via any mobile phone, at low cost. Moreover, as the leading mobile payment provider, Wing allows customers to make payment like bill pay, phone top up whenever wherever.
WING is a Cambodian registered company.
With their WING Card, our customers can cash-in and cash-out their accounts in any of our WING CashXpress outlets and cash-out from all ANZ-Royal ATM.
Customers access their money via any mobile phone and their funds are stored in a regulated bank.
Transactions of sending and receiving money, phone top-up or bill payments are done from any mobile phone, and secured by a personal 4-digits pin code.
There is no monthly fee charged for holding an m-wallet with WING

  • Wing company - Regional Manager

    2015 - maintenant • Oversee on 90% of MPTU and 10% of Retail progressive
    • Rolling out and cascading sales targets in line with company objectives and goals to all involve People such as: RSM, Retail Team, Retail store.
    • Full management responsibility for sell-through and sell out, MPTU, across the country
    • Build sustainable channel growth for MPTU and Retail Payment
    • Develop a strong business relationship with all kind of MPTU distribution Channel
    • Controlling and Maintain Current project such MPTU-Master, Coca-Cola, T.O, Tela… in order to increase Top up and Retail Payment Volume.
    • Create initiative idea to increase volume top up thru other channel such as: modern trade, mini-mart, supermarket, FMCG companies, Garment factories.. by discuss with Senior Corporate Sales Manager and Head of Direct Sales
    • Daily trucking on un-performance dealers by coordinate with RSM/all area supervisors
    • Work Closely with Direct Sales team for upcoming promotion activity.
    • Managing and monitoring stock of POS terminal and pin in all MPTU outlets. Make sure all of them have enough pin stock to sell.

  • Cho Ray Phnom Penh Hospital - Head of Maketing

    2013 - 2014 • Responsible for development, implementation and coordination of CHO RAY’s Hospital marketing plan for all products, services and events.
    • Develops marketing and advertising template for organization
    • Market and advertise Hospital program activities via various media
    • Think deeply about the organization’s business model and grow the earn income ration in creative and entrepreneurial ways
    • Manage business and association memberships to maximize member benefits and develop sales opportunities for the hospital
    • Plan and execute networking events and seminars
    • Support sales team with lead generation, meeting and follow up through, proposal development, and relationship cultivation
    • Values and respect customer always

