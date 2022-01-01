Menu

Med Amin CHEIB

Paris

En résumé

Have a talent of a web application developer and be responsible for managing the operation of the application. Develop new applications on the web. Also render support to professionals who normally use new applications and Web portals. Proficient in web technologies such as Java,. NET, ASP.NET, XML, HTML, XSLT, PHP, tools, content management, etc.

Mes compétences :
Web developer
Application developer
Database designer
SEO
Dot net developer
Spring
C#
CSS 3
HTML 5
SQL
T-SQL
SVN
Jira
CodeIgniter
ASP.NET
PHP 5
REST
Soap
Fiddler
LinQ

Entreprises

  • Oddo & Cie - Software Engineer

    Paris 2017 - maintenant

  • Linedata Services - Software Developer

    Neuilly sur seine 2016 - 2016

  • Eviivo Ltd - R&D Developer

    2014 - 2016

  • Covergys - Application developer

    2014 - 2014

Formations

  • ESPRIT - Ecole Supérieure Privée D'Ingénierie Et De Technologies (Tunis)

    Tunis 2012 - maintenant

