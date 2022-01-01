Med Firas NASFI

Dedicated logistics & customer service Professional with over 4 years of experience seeking a successful career path and growth with a well-known company that seeks a diligent team player committed to supporting organizational objectives.



Seeking the position of; Order Manager, Key Account Manager, Supply Chain Specialist, Customer Service Manager or Equivalent Position in FMCG, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, or Oil & Gas Sector





Forte: Account Management, Order fulfillments, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Trucking solutions, Project Management, Process Improvement & Implementation.





Mes compétences :

Logistics

Supply Chain

team player

strong negotiating skills

health & safety training

Team Management

Skillful Time Management

SAP IS CS

SAP

Project Management

Operations Management

Microsoft Office

Letters of Credit

ISO 900X Standard

GMP

Entrepreneurs Training

Enterprise Resource Planning

ETA System V

Continuous Improvement

CEFE Training

Business Development

Accounts Receivable

Account Management