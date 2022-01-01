Menu

Med Firas NASFI

GABES

En résumé

Dedicated logistics & customer service Professional with over 4 years of experience seeking a successful career path and growth with a well-known company that seeks a diligent team player committed to supporting organizational objectives.

Seeking the position of; Order Manager, Key Account Manager, Supply Chain Specialist, Customer Service Manager or Equivalent Position in FMCG, Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, or Oil & Gas Sector


Forte: Account Management, Order fulfillments, Logistics & Supply Chain Management, Trucking solutions, Project Management, Process Improvement & Implementation.


Mes compétences :
Logistics
Supply Chain
team player
strong negotiating skills
health & safety training
Team Management
Skillful Time Management
SAP IS CS
SAP
Project Management
Operations Management
Microsoft Office
Letters of Credit
ISO 900X Standard
GMP
Entrepreneurs Training
Enterprise Resource Planning
ETA System V
Continuous Improvement
CEFE Training
Business Development
Accounts Receivable
Account Management

Entreprises

  • Groupe Roullier - Sales adminstrator

    2012 - maintenant Responsibilities:

    * Planning and follow up of conventional ship loading with port authorities, and service providers during the operations. ;
    * Issuing and editing ETA charts ;
    * Participate in supply chain continuous improvement activities ;
    * Clear Accounts Receivable issues and discrepancies.

  • Groupe Chimique Tunisien - Shipping Manager

    Tunis 2010 - 2012 Responsibilities:

    * Analyzing logistical problems and producing new solutions. ;
    * Liaising and negotiating with the logistics service providers while evaluating their performance and monitoring the contracts validity. ;
    * Registering received goods and dispatched goods.

Formations

  • ISG TUNIS (Tunis)

    Tunis 2011 - 2012 1ére année master en création des entreprises et formation des entrepreneurs

  • Institut Suppèrieur De Gestion (Tunis)

    Tunis 2006 - 2010 Informatique appliqué à la gestion

