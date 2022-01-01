Meddy LAUMUNO

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris
*Lead activities of policy administration, customer service and credit control
*Improve operational performance
*Control operational costs
*Lead and provide analysis to improve operating processes within organizations
*Strong eCommerce project management experience
*Strong change portfolio management experience
*Ability to work in complex and international environment
*Ability to manage vendors in multiple locations
*Call centre management
*Certified Scrum product Owner
*Certified Green belt LEAN/six sigma
*Promote Agile/Scrum techniques and mindset
Mes compétences :
Agile Scrum
Conduite du changement
E-commerce
Gestion de projet
Assurance
Business Analysis
Management opérationnel
Centre d'appels