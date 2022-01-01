Menu

Meddy LAUMUNO

Paris

*Lead activities of policy administration, customer service and credit control
*Improve operational performance
*Control operational costs
*Lead and provide analysis to improve operating processes within organizations
*Strong eCommerce project management experience
*Strong change portfolio management experience
*Ability to work in complex and international environment
*Ability to manage vendors in multiple locations
*Call centre management
*Certified Scrum product Owner
*Certified Green belt LEAN/six sigma
*Promote Agile/Scrum techniques and mindset

Mes compétences :
Agile Scrum
Conduite du changement
E-commerce
Gestion de projet
Assurance
Business Analysis
Management opérationnel
Centre d'appels

Entreprises

  • Hiscox - Operations & Change Manager - Hiscox Direct

    Paris 2014 - maintenant

  • Hiscox - Scrum Product Owner/ e-commerce B2B

    Paris 2013 - 2014

  • Hiscox - Lead Business Analyst/ e-commerce and broker units

    Paris 2007 - 2013

  • GE Capital - Business Analyst

    Paris La Défense Cedex 2003 - 2007

  • Le Crédit Lyonnais - Collections Specialist

    Villejuif 2001 - 2003

