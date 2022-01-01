Menu

Megan BROWNE

BRUSSELS

En résumé

Entreprises

  • EurActiv - EU Community Director

    2013 - maintenant

  • Poliglotti4.eu - PR Consultant

    2012 - 2012

  • Stephan Marquardt & Gallery - PR, Art & Events Manager

    2008 - 2011

  • Belgacom/Proximus - Strategic Project Manager

    2006 - 2007

  • Stephan Marquardt & Gallery - Gallery Manager/Curator

    2003 - 2006

Formations

Réseau

