Menu

Mehdi BELHACENE

AULNAY-SOUS-BOIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SAP FI
SAP SD
Migration of accounting services

Entreprises

  • Rectorat de CRETEIL - Professeur Eco Gestion

    2014 - maintenant

  • MSSE & BI - SAP Migration

    2010 - 2012

  • SThree - Team Leader Corporate Finance

    Paris 2008 - 2010 Responsable 13 personnes

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :