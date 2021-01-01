Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Mehdi BOUDJERIOU
Ajouter
Mehdi BOUDJERIOU
Publicis Sapient France
Interface developer
Paris
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Bonjour, Actuellement Je recherche un poste de Product Manager !
Entreprises
Publicis Sapient France
- Interface developer
Informatique | Paris (75000)
2019 - 2019
Formations
Ecole EFFICOM Nord
Lille (59000)
2020 - 2021
BAC +5 Titre RNCP Niveau 7 Master Product Manager
IAE (Caen)
Caen
2010 - 2012
Réseau
Jean Pierre FABRE
Lucie TABAC
Nicolas CORNEVIN