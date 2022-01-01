Retail
Mélissa LAQUAY
Mélissa LAQUAY
Toulouse
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Itm Alimentaire International - Itm Ai (Paris)
- Responsable secteur
Toulouse (31000)
2017 - maintenant
: responsable secteur non alimentaire
INTERMARCHE CORNEBARRIEU
- RESPONSABLE MG
2008 - 2016
Intermarché Cornebarrieu
- Responsable bazar/textile /presse
2008 - 2015
Super U Fonbeauzard
- Responsable bazar/textile
2000 - 2008
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Cabinet De Recrutement ENGP CONSEIL
Frédéric ROGER
Marine RAGUENET
Patrice COQUET
