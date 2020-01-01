Meriam SAID

Open to any opportunity in France, UK, USA.



- Strong Algorithmic skills;

- Deep knowledge of Linux and C++;

- Very good knowledge of Networking and POSIX standard;

- Very good Software Design skills;

- Experienced with Low Level Programming and Real-Time Systems;

- Interested in Theoretical Computer Science.

- Looking forward to learning more stuff related to Perrformance Analysis, Scalability, and Big Data



Mes compétences :

Java EE

Java

Perl

PHP 5

XML

SQLite

Développement Android

Développement iOS

GNU/Linux

C++

Ruby

Python