Meriam SAID

Open to any opportunity in France, UK, USA.

- Strong Algorithmic skills;
- Deep knowledge of Linux and C++;
- Very good knowledge of Networking and POSIX standard;
- Very good Software Design skills;
- Experienced with Low Level Programming and Real-Time Systems;
- Interested in Theoretical Computer Science.
- Looking forward to learning more stuff related to Perrformance Analysis, Scalability, and Big Data

Java EE
Java
Perl
PHP 5
XML
SQLite
Développement Android
Développement iOS
GNU/Linux
C++
Ruby
Python

  • Birkbeck, University of London - Senior lecturer

    2016 - maintenant Database Technologies

  • Facebook - Software Engineer

    Paris 2015 - 2016

  • Université Claude Bernard Lyon 1 -  Enseignante vacataire

    Villeurbanne cedex 2014 - 2015

  • Facebook - Ingénieur Informatique IOS

    Paris 2014 - 2014

  • CGI - Ingénieur d’étude et développemen

    Casablanca 2014 - 2014

  • Ankama - Stage

    2012 - 2013

  • Université Paris 13 Paris Nord Villetaneuse

    Villetaneuse 2012 - 2013 Design d'Interface Multimédia et Internet (DIMI)

    Conception et ergonomie d’interface
    - Réalisation de sites web
    - Maîtrise des logiciels et outils de traitement de l’image et du son
    - Conduite et gestion de projet

  • EPITA - Ecole D'Ingénieurs En Informatique

    Paris 2010 - 2015 Doctorat en GÉNIE INFORMATIQUE

    l'analyse des traces et IHM mobiles au LIUM Le Mans

  • Lycée Pilote Néapolis (Nabeul)

    Nabeul 2003 - 2010 informatique

