Menu

Meriem BOUCHETARA

MOSTAGANEM

En résumé

Passionate about innovation and new technologies, I am always ready to take on new challenges! capable of thriving in a fast-paced and evolving environment, I am a highly motivated, able to manage multiple tasks, and team management and entry into technical research. My current mission, comes down to the physico-chemical characterization and dimensional control of cables as well as development of ISO, IEC, NF standards in addition, I'm leader the process of setting up the environmental management approach. ►Éducation ✓Master in mechanical engineering-thermal insulation- And air conditioning Obtained at the University of Science and Technology of Mostaganem-Algeria (major of promotion). ✓ License degree in Mechanical Engineering-Thermal Engineering Obtained from University of Science and Technology of Mostaganem-Algeria. ✓ Baccalaureate degree in Experimental Sciences Obtained from Zerrouki cheikh ben Eddine High School. ► Key skills: ✓ Physico-chemical characterization (polymer, metall

Mes compétences :
étudante
Fluent
OCTAL
MATLAB

Entreprises

  • AT GISB Cable - Quality control engineer (medium and high voltage)

    2017 - maintenant - Quality control of the raw material.
    - Carry out the tests related to the qualification of the new products-provider.
    - Quality control during the production of cables.
    - Proficiency of standards (ISO, IEC, NF).
    - write out reports, and certificates of customer compliance.
    - Leader of my process for AUDIT 2015.

  • Internship at the Architectural design office - Practical internship

    2015 - 2015 Knowledge of architectural plans

  • Sonatrach - Practical internship

    2013 - 2014 We were present at the Maintenance of a turbine of the (MEA)
    - We witnessed the repair of a failed pump

Formations

  • Abdelhamid Ben Badis University Of Science And Technology (Mostaganem)

    Mostaganem 2011 - 2016 Master degree

Réseau