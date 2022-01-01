Meskini AHMED

I'm Senior Graphic & UX/UI Designer, graduated from the higher university of art and multimedia, Tunisia, with 6 years of experience.



I occupied a differents positions in international companies and at the same time I'm working as a freelancer, I've created a differents projects in digital design and visual identity( print, web, mobile..) and 3d visualisation.



For more visibility about my creatives can you please visit my portfolio on behance https://www.behance.net/meskini and you will find my cv in the attached file.



Mes compétences :

Art

Art design

Design