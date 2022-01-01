Menu

Meskini AHMED

TUNIS

En résumé

I'm Senior Graphic & UX/UI Designer, graduated from the higher university of art and multimedia, Tunisia, with 6 years of experience. 

I occupied a differents positions in international companies and at the same time I'm working as a freelancer, I've created a differents projects in digital design and visual identity( print, web, mobile..) and  3d visualisation.

For more visibility about my creatives can you please visit my portfolio on behance https://www.behance.net/meskini and you will find my cv in the attached file.

Mes compétences :
Art
Art design
Design

Entreprises

  • Iset rades - Substitute Teacher

    2018 - maintenant Teaching design and animation 2d/3d for master's level students

  • Webreflexe - Sr graphic & web designer

    2018 - 2018

  • Vistaprint - Graphic Designer

    Paris 2016 - maintenant Exécuter des mises à jour de conception, des extensions et des révisions sur des modèles existants
    Créer des illustrations originales, des croquis, des mises en page et la production de dessins et d'images finaux
    Fournir de l'aide et du soutien aux concepteurs et aux directeurs artistiques seniors.
    Maintenir un équilibre entre la qualité et l'efficacité des livrables individuels

  • Al Asmai Learning Centre, Dubai - Résponsable identité visuel

    2014 - 2014 responsabilié de l'identité visuel de l'école
    relations publiques avec les sociétés , journalistes, les agences de marketing ....
    administration générale de l'école

  • Dart group - Designer 3d

    2013 - 2014 visualisation 3d

  • Freelance - Freelancer Graphic & UX/UI Designer

    2012 - maintenant

  • Cortix - Web Designer

    MERIGNAC 2011 - 2012 web design

  • AM DESIGN -  Freelancer Graphic & Web designer

    2011 - maintenant Création de l’identité visuel
    Web design
    Visualisation 3d
    Montage video
    Effet spéciaux

Formations

  • The Mediterranean School Of Business (Tunisie) (Tunis)

    Tunis 2015 - 2015 entrepreneurship and project management

    management
    leadership
    e-commerce
    Marketing
    HR

  • ANETI CEFE (Ben Arous)

    Ben Arous 2014 - 2014 cefe

    formation création d'entreprises et formation d'entrepreneurs

  • Institut Supérieur Des Arts Multimédias (ISAMM) (Mannouba)

    Mannouba 2008 - 2011

Réseau